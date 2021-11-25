Trinity Lutheran Church invites the community to its 38th annual Advent series, Bach’s Lunch, on Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Lunch WILL be served, with a choice of two soups, a taste of a specialty soup, bread, a sweet and coffee in Heritage Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. The 30-minute concerts begin at 12:15.
• The first concert — entitled “Teen Talent” — features two Yankton High School musicians, violinist Ryan Stapish and trumpeter Damien Willman, assisted by Marilyn Nyberg. Both musicians are YHS juniors and both have participated in SD All State Orchestra.
Ryan studies violin with his mother, Britta Stapish and takes online violin classes. He recently performed in the Young Artist Recital in Vermillion. Damien just participated in the Augustana Band Festival where he was first chair in the Honor Band. Damien’s principal mentor is Scott Olson.
• On Dec. 9, violinist Britta Stapish, pianist Jim Nyberg and organist Marilyn Nyberg collaborate in a program entitled “Strings and Pipes.” Britta and Marilyn begin the program with a Bach concerto for organ and violin; Jim and Britta then will perform their own arrangement of a Chopin Prelude, followed by Saint-Saens’ “The Swan” with violin and two pianos. The program will end with an arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” with audience participation.
• On Dec. 16, “Mike and Jay at Christmas” features the well-known guitar duo Mike Hilson and Jay Gilbertson. Both are professional musicians who have performed widely in the area for several years, and Mike also teaches guitar at USD. They began playing music together in 1987 when Mike graduated from the University of North Texas and wanted to form a band. Mike and Jay played together in an electric band, but eventually switched to — and stayed with — acoustic. Their music covers a wide variety of styles and they’ll be adding some Christmas music to their Bach’s Lunch program.
The dining room crew — Linda Larson, Nora Lee and Diana Spence, plus their faithful workers — welcome you to Heritage Hall (in holiday dress) where you can enjoy lunch surrounded by Trinity’s beautiful stained glass windows. Terre Berkland is our soup chef and has been testing some new recipes she is eager to share.
