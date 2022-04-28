TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Joyce Stevens called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at 12:05 p.m. at RB Grillhouse. Jan Schiferl acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Steve Anderson presented his word of the day “plethora,” a noun meaning “to explain a large or excessive amount of something.”
Sheila Ulrich presented her speech “Dependent vs. Independent.” Ulrich shared about her time living in Alaska as an independent military wife who found dependent on others at times to make it through those years.
As Table Topics master, Chris Wortmann asked Gale Vogt, Derrick Van Heek, Stan Sudbeck, Cleo Waters, Jeff Kloucek, Ashley Dimmer and Rhonda Hart questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Jeff May evaluated Ulrichs’ speech.
Van Heek, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Anderson noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He also noted uses of the word of the day.
Gale Vogt was timer and Cleo Waters was jokemaster.
As General Evaluator, Hart evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best speaker award went to Sheila Ulrich. Best table topics award went to Gale Vogt. The best evaluator award winner was Jeff May. Toastmaster Stevens adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Date: April 25, 2022
Called to order: 7 p.m.
Roll Call/Show ‘n Tell: “Spring has Sprung.” Thirty-one members present.
Meeting Minutes: Placed on File
Treasurer’s report: Placed on File
Committee Reports:
• Activities: Edith Troxel spoke of upcoming events. July 25 is the annual picnic starting at 6pm at Trinity Church. Christmas party is Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., with more information to come. Plans for projects for the group to do coming soon.
• Programs: Sandy Hoffner: committee met April 2, 2022, with numerous ideas for the upcoming meetings, from speakers, demos planned, and gadgets. Show ‘n Tell has been planned also with info coming.
• Workshop: Lori Connot: Swan Lake retreat date was changed to now being from May 2 to May 6. Currently, six people are signed up and plenty of space for more to join. Joni Lowe: Still looking for suggestions for 2023, presented a short slideshow on a couple of presenters. Please give all suggestions to Stephanie Stueckrath for her to contact; include Artist name, email address, phone number and website address.
• QOV: Dawn Atkins briefly repeated what was in committee reports submitted prior to meeting.
• Quilt Show: Peg Anderson went back over a few committees needing more assistance for the show. Sign-up sheet was passed around and a few more members signed up. Barb Martin reminded everyone about the challenge and reminded us that she still had kits for the challenge available. Kathy Sheldon discussed what size a scrap can be for the dive, a scrap is a piece or pieces of fabric of any size you are not going to use. She did ask that for the sake of the diver to place smaller like pieces together in a small baggie, but it is not required. Sue Gregersen reminded everyone to consider donating new or very gently used items for the basket auctions.
Unfinished Business:
Sandy Hoffner stated that the denim has been received for the YAA quilt request and that she and Kathy Sheldon have been working on it.
New Business:
Sue Gregersen has extended the invite from Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild on Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. in Sioux City for their Truck Show of “Lone Star” Quilts hosted by Vi Colombe. Information is included in April’s newsletter. Reminder for the Diane Gubbels trunk show in Springfield on April 29 was given. Information also included in April’s newsletter.
Guest: Linda Wold from Minnesota brought by Peggy Thranum
Door Prize: Elaine Harty gift certificate from Sassy Cat.
Adjournment: 7:56 p.m. Motioned by Lori Connot and seconded by Peggy Thranum. Motion carried.
