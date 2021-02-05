New at the Yankton Community Library this week: Feb. 6, 2021:
LARGE PRINT
• “A Gathering of Secrets” by Linda Castillo, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “The Last Kings of Shanghai: the Rival Jewish Dynasties that Helped Create Modern China” by Johnathan Kaufman, nonfiction
• “And Now She’s Gone” by Rachel Howzell Hall, fiction
• “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner, fiction
• “The Bone Shard Daughter” by Andrea Stewart, fiction
• “The Clincher” by Lisa Preston, fiction
• “Deep Into the Dark” by P.J. Tracy, fiction
• “The Gates of Athens” by Conn Iggulden, fiction
• “Germania” by Harald Gilbers, fiction
• “House Privilege” by Mike Lawson, fiction
• “In Danger’s Path” by W.E.B. Griffin, fiction
• “Jubilee” by Jennifer Givhan, fiction
• “The Lost Boys” by Faye Kellerman, fiction
• “Murder at Kingscote” by Alyssa Maxwell, fiction
• “No Man’s Land” by Sara Driscoll, fiction
• “Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me” by Ace Atkins, fiction
• “The Scorpion’s Tail” by Preston & Child, fiction
• “Second Chance Pass” by Robyn Carr, fiction
• “Shed No Tears” by Caz Frear, fiction
• “Take A Hint, Dani Brown” by Talia Hibbert, fiction
• “Three-Fifths” by John Vercher, fiction
• “The Wicked Hour” by Alice Blanchard, fiction
• “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man: Hostile Takeovers” by Tom Taylor, fiction, graphic novel
• “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man: Secrets and Rumors” by Tom Taylor, fiction, graphic novel
AUDIO CDs
• “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, nonfiction
• “All the Colors of Night” by Jayne Ann Krentz, fiction
• “The Children’s Blizzard” by Melaine Benjamin, fiction
• “Daylight” by David Baldacci, fiction
• “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson, fiction
• “The Transatlantic Book Club” by Felicity Hayes-McCoy, fiction
• “The Truth About Melody Browne” by Lisa Jewell, fiction
• “Twenty” by James Grippando, fiction
• “Wrong Alibi” by Christina Dodd, fiction
• “The Wrong Family” by Tarryn Fisher, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “I Killed Zoe Spanos" by Kit Frick, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Just Like Me” by Vanessa Brantley-Newton, nonfiction
• “Magic Ramen: The Story of Momofuku Ando” by Andrea Wang, nonfiction
• “Bird Hugs” by Ged Adamson, fiction
• “Christmas is Joy” by Emma Dodd, fiction
• “Dasher” by Matt Tavares, fiction
• “Izzy and Frank” by Katrina Lehman, fiction
• “The Lighthouse Mystery” by Gertrude Chandler Warner, fiction
• “Lone Wolf” by Sarah Kurpiel, fiction
• “This Book is Gray” by Lindsay Ward, fiction
• “Wild About Dads” by Diana Murray, fiction
• “I Love You, Little Moo” by Tilly Temple, board book
• “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle, board book
• “That’s Not My Kangaroo” by Fiona Watt, board book
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “All About Anxiety” by Carrie Lewis, nonfiction
• “American Immigration: Our History, Our Stories” by Kathleen Krull, nonfiction
• “How We Got to The Moon” by John Rocco, nonfiction
• “Super Powered: Transform Anxiety into Courage, Confidence, and Resilience” by Renee Jain, nonfiction
• “The Talk: Conversations About Race, Love, & Truth” by Wade Hudson, nonfiction
• “City of Gold” by Will Hobbs, fiction
• “From the Desk of Zoe Washington” by Janae Marks, fiction
• “The Great Pet Heist” by Emily Ecton, fiction
• “The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third” by Neil Patrick Harris, fiction
• “The Magic Misfits: The Second Story” by Neil Patrick Harris, fiction
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Mira: Royal Detective on The Case,” fiction
• “Molly’s Awesome Alaskan Adventures, season 1,” fiction
ADULT DVDs
• “After We Collided,” fiction
• “Anne with An E, season 2,” fiction
• “Better Call Saul, season 2,” fiction
• “Cats & Dogs: Paws 3 Unite!,” fiction
• “Critical Thinking,” fiction
• “Cut Throat City,” fiction
• “Hard Kill,” fiction
• “The Last Shift,” fiction
• “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” fiction
• “Tenet,” fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
