INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, June 12, at noon at the Yankton School District Administration Building. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 13 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, announced that the next ‘Feed Your Mind’ will feature the founders of the Farmer’s Daughter Sewing Museum in Vermillion on July 7 at noon. Tea at the Mead also returns on Sunday, July 9. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, reminded everyone of the Friends of the Library Book Sale this coming Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
This week’s speaker was Tom Kurtenbach, Greater Yankton COAD and RSVP Coordinator. COAD stands for Community Organizations Active in Disaster and are voluntary associations of community organizations who prepare to address phases of emergency management: mitigation, prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. Since inception, over 30 individuals from 30 local organizations have participated and committed to serve. They hope to engage even more businesses and individuals that can also bring benefit to the COAD because no two disasters are alike, and the impacts are unique and leave unmet needs.
The RSVP program is America’s largest volunteer network for people 55 and over. Southeast SD RSVP, sponsored by United Way of Greater Yankton, services Bon Homme, Clay, Davison and Yankton counties. They currently have 110 volunteers and 44 volunteer stations which are local nonprofit organizations. Over 12,000 volunteer hours are estimated to be served in 2023. If you are interested in COAD or becoming a volunteer with RSVP, contact Tom at 605-665-6766.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, June 19, at noon at Pizza Ranch. This is the Annual Meeting so there will be no guest speaker.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Ashley Dimmer called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, June 15, at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Pavilion. Stan Sudbeck, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Cleo Waters presented her word of the day “petrichor,” a noun meaning “the distinctive scent which accompanies the first rain after a long dry spell.”
Jason Orr presented his speech “Olympic Run.” His speech and topic were to fulfill his Pathways persuasive objective. He presented a fictional, humorous tale about his plan to make every member of ASHH Club 6217 an Olympic Runner prospect by 2024. With much confidence in his strategy, all members will soon be Olympic competitors!
As Table Topics master, Heather Thomas asked Ashley Dimmer, Sheila Ulrich and Stan Sudbeck questions to which the members could practice their impromptu speaking skills.
Steve Anderson evaluated Orr’s speech and complimented him on his ability to appeal to his audience with humor, imagination and story-telling ability.
Cleo Waters, as ah counter and grammarian, noted uses of unnecessary fillers and uses of effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Jan Schiferl was timer for the meeting.
As General Evaluator, Sheila Ulrich evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best Speaker Award went to Jason Orr. Best Evaluator Award went to Steve Anderson and Best Table Topics Speech went to Sheila Ulrich. Toastmaster Dimmer adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.