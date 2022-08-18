AWANA Registration Slated At Calvary Aug 18, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AWANA registration will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6-6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway. AWANA is for children ages 4 through sixth grade, and is a non-denominational, Christ-centered program. Each night consists of a lesson time, Bible verse memorization and games.Calvary offers AWANA Club on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. during the school year beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Contact the church office 605-665-5594 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Various Positions Available - Vishay 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate: Thirsty Yankton Gets Record Gulp Of Rain From Monday StormNolan PetersonGavins Point Aquarium Copes With Tank TroubleAccident Leads To Diesel Spill During StormCircuit Judge Backs City Of Freeman On Destroying DogsKaren Wampol5 Things On The MenuLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’Daily Record: ArrestsKaren Wampol Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (59)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Out Of Control (47)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (18)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (15)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (5)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Bridges To Remember (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)Letter: Problem Solving (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Work Ahead (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
