DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
• Called to order: The Nov. 28, 2022, meeting was called to order at 7:04 p.m. via in person and Zoom; roll call done by attendance sheets
• Program: MaryEllen demonstrating a 60-degree ruler and different border fabric and how they come together.
Meeting minutes and treasurer’s report placed on file. There was a question about quilt show deposits and if they have been made.
• Committee Reports:
Activities — Edith T. stated the tree is up and lots of events at the Mead Center. Said to go check it out during the month. A request for door hangers for the domestic violence center. Need 4 sets and there is a signup sheet for each month and members only need to make 1. The Christmas party is Dec 5th at 6pm located at the Trinity Lutheran church. Dinner provided by the guild, members need to bring their own beverage. Everyone is to wear a Christmas hat, bring 2 fat quarters one blue and one white, for the challenge to make a 36*36 quilt. For the activity need to bring scissors to cut felt, beverage container, and ink pen.
Program — Sandy H. stated that they are reorganizing the programs for 2023 and will let everyone know soon.
Workshop — Lori C. there is 1 spot open for the Swan Lake retreat Jan 4-8. Next retreat is May 1-4. Contact Lori to sign up as space is limited.
QOV — Peggy T. the Menno area did 8 quilts on Veterans Day at the school program. 4 were QOV and 4 were QOH.
• Unfinished Business/Old Buiness:
Winter meeting times — Temporary time at p.m. for January and February was discussed and motioned by Chris Callaghan and Seconded by Mary Boyer to bring to a vote. Vote was not passed, the meeting time stays at 7 p.m.
Officers for 2023 — President Joni Lowe, Vice President Mary Boyer, Secretary Dawn Atkins, Treasurer Peggy Thranum. Motioned by Beth Mickelson, seconded by Lori Connot and voted and passed.
Theme for GAR Quilt Show survey was passed around and will be discussed at next meeting.
Other — Peg Anderson 3 aprons were left from the quilt show and they were sold for $3 each.
Sandy H talked about River City Domestic Violence event on Jan 21. The theme is Black tie bingo and pocket full of hope. They asked for a quilt or table runner to be donated for the auction and Joyce Brunken has provided one.
• New Business:
Committee sign-up — sheets were passed around during the meeting and collected at the end.
• New Members: There were 35 members present with 4 guests that have signed up with the guild for 2023.
• Door Prize: Pat Morton won the door prize to Four Seasons.
• Adjournment: Meeting adjourned at 7:55 p.m. Motioned by Peggy T and seconded by Beth M.
• Sew and Tell: Jingle Bells.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from South Padre, TX, one from Minneapolis, MN, and one from Sioux Falls.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Janice Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Walter Rentsch gave the word of the day, “perceptible,” which means capable of being perceived especially by the senses. Jeremy Skrenes gave a 8- to 10-minute level 4 speech from Pathways titled “Funny, er, No.” Mike Villaneuva conducted Table Topics by asking members to sell an item selected for a variety of catalogs. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Pat Acklie-Roth evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Teresa Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Walter Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “perceptible” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Janice Stone tallied votes for the best table topics response; and Steve Hamilton who was joke master.
Toastmaster Janice Stone presented virtual trophies to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Pat Acklie-Roth for best evaluator, and Janice Stone for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
