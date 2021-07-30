Interchange
Interchange met on Monday, July 26, at noon at Minerva’s. There were 13 members present in person and one joined via Zoom. There were also 3 guests present. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Quinlivan, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements Dana Schmidt from Yankton Community Library gave an update on summer reading activities at the library and announced that the library will be hosting a walking tour of the library’s neighborhood on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Two more walking tours of other historic neighborhoods are planned for September and October. Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, announced a fundraiser on Sept. 9 at Mazing Acres and also shared a need for volunteers at Sacred Heart Hospital. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, announced an upcoming Feed Your Mind program on Aug. 13, at noon. Doug Haar will be giving a presentation titled North Alabama Steamboat.
Hostess Shauna Kauth, Williams and Company, introduced guest speaker Rita Nelson from Yankton Thrive. Rita’s presentation gave an overview of current initiatives along with potential new programs related to workforce development. She then introduced Kim Nagle, author of The Damn Plan. Ms. Nagle shared a preview of her keynote and workshop scheduled for July 26-27 in Yankton.
The next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 9, at noon at Minerva’s. Shannon Viereck, Mount Marty University, will be the hostess and speaker.
