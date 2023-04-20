INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, April 17, 2023, at noon at the Yankton Elks Lodge with 15 members in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 11:11 pm
Sherri Rodgers-Conti, Director of Southeast CASA, announced that there will be a book discussion on April 18 at the Yankton Community Library on the book, What Happened to You? All are invited. Rose Hauger, Director of the Yankton Area Arts Association, announced that Doris Simmons is the artist whose works will be on display in May. The Artists reception will be on May 5. All are invited. Paula Tacke from the Mead Museum announced that summer exhibits on baseball, the Maine, and the Ladies Library Association begin on May 1st. She also shared that the Southeastern SD Tourism office will soon be located in the Mead building. Dana Schmidt, Director of the YCL, announced that the last week in April is National Library Week. They will be hosting cupcake decorating, a bookmark design contest, and a Canvas and Charcuterie event.
Hostess Nancy Willert of the Yankton Catholic Community and School’s Finance Department gave a short update on herself before introducing her guest, Doug Fickbaum. Doug’s program was about the history that can be learned from postcards, which he began collecting 25 years ago. His grandmother collected postcards, and he inherited her collection. Doug shared several of his oldest and most interesting postcards with the group, some of which were over 120 years old. The most elaborate postcards were made in Germany before WWI. Many of his postcards featured photos from towns in SD, and Doug traced many historical facts based on the sender, receiver, or photo on the cards. Doug compared postcards as being yesterday’s email!
The next meeting of Interchange will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at noon at the Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 W. 27th St. (east of the Fox Run clubhouse) with Paula Tacke as hostess. The guest speaker will be Crystal Nelson with a program about the Heritage Park at the Mead Museum.
