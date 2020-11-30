EDITOR’S NOTE: When the Press & Dakotan ran its annual ‘Thankful” letters last Wednesday, the letters from Mrs. Van Winkle’s first graders at Yankton’s Lincoln Elementary School were inadvertently omitted. We apologize for the oversight and present them here:
I am thankful for my freedom and for the soldiers who protect us because they are brave. — Camden A.
I am thankful for my dog because my dog is cuddly. — Kinsley P.
I am thankful for my family. — Cyver P.
I am thankful for my family because they do a lot for me, like scoop up the snow and my laundry and a lot more for me. — Jason W.
I am thankful for my cats because they purr! — Finn B.
I am thankful for freedom to learn and play and leave the state. And I’m thankful for my dad and my house. — Dawson L.
I am thankful for tools because I like to work. — Blake K.
I am thankful for my grandma because she is sick. — Mahpiya M.
I am thankful for God because he made me and he made the Earth. — Henry L.
I am thankful for my family because they help me. — Isaac F.
I am thankful for my family because I got the best family EVER!! — Jaila R.
I am thankful for my family because they are my friends! — Oakland T.
I am thankful for my family because I love them. They are my family. — Zoe V.
I am thankful for my sister. Her name is Megan. I am thankful for her because she plays roblox with me and she is the bestest sister EVER and she gave me 10 pieces of candy. I am thankful for the food God gave us. — Jenna B.
I am thankful for my freedom because I love that we don’t get bossed around. And I am thankful for our soldiers and sailors because they fought for our freedom. — Preston K.
I am thankful for my two cousins because they gave me two kittens. — Josie S.
I am thankful for being able to go the hotel with my mom. — Westin C.
I am thankful for my dogs because they are cute and I like to pet them. — Jaxton D.
