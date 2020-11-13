Jan Schiferl grew up riding horses and always longed to own a miniature pony. She and her husband Greg operate the WJ Ranch in northeast Nebraska where they train horses, raise cattle and hold community events. In the whirlwind of raising four children and keeping up with all the ranch activities, Jan’s wish for a tiny pony never diminished.
Eight years ago, on Christmas morning, Jan’s dream was realized when her family revealed their surprise Christmas gift: an adorable little white pony, waiting in the Schiferl’s barn, a red bow draped around her neck. Her name was Letta.
Over the years, Letta has taken on a lot of responsibility at the WJ Ranch! She is a main attraction for children at the annual Cowboy Christmas event, when children have the opportunity to take pictures with her. The rest of the year, all those who come to the ranch enjoy saying hello to the little white pony and Jan’s grandkids love to play with her. The pony has even helped out with birthday parties offered at the ranch.
“She’s pretty special,” Jan says.
In 2019, Jan wrote a little rhyming story about Letta as a Christmas gift for her grandchildren. That story has turned into a children’s picture book entitled, “Letta, The Littlest Pony.” It is being released in November 2020. The story illustrates how Letta, after seeing what all the ranch’s big horses can do, feels sad because she is so small. Something happens that makes Letta realize she has a purpose too and that she is special just the way God created her.
Jan has released two albums of her music; however, this is her first book project. She hopes children will enjoy the photos and story. Her desire is that readers realize that God loves them just the way they are and that everyone is special in God’s eyes.
