Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: March 26, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Berlin Exchange” by Joseph Kanon
• “The Darkest Place” by Phillip Margolin
• “The Divines” by Ellie Eaton
• “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix
• “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks
• “How to Find Your Way Home” by Katy Regan
• “New York, My Village” by Uwem Akpan
• “The Ones We Keep” by Bobbie Jean Huff
• “Put Out to Pasture” by Amanda Flower
• “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas
• “Tales from Verania” series: Books #1-4 by T.J. Klune
• “The Ursulina” by Brian Freeman
• “When the Shooting Starts” by William W. Johnstone
• “Where I Can’t Follow” by Ashley Blooms
• “Wild Irish Rose” by Rhys Bowen
———
Nonfiction
• “52 Ways to Walk” by Annabel Streets
• “Bet the Farm” by Beth Hoffman
• “The Gluten-Free Cookbook” by Cristian Broglia
• “The Parent Trapped Within” by Dave Vilauer
• “Plant and Planet”
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Good Son” by Jacquelyn Mitchard
• “My Darling Husband” by Kimberly Belle
• “A Stranger’s Game” by Colleen Coble
LARGE PRINT
• “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis
• “The Maid” by Nita Prose
• “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir
• “All the Things We Never Knew” by Liara Tamani
• “Medusa” by Jessie Burton
• “Only a Monster” by Vanessa Len
• “Reclaim the Stars” edited by Zordaida Cordova
———
Nonfiction
• “From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry” by Paula Yoo
• “A Pirates Life for She” by Laura Sook Duncombe
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Cannons at Dawn” by Kristiana Gregory
• “Christmas After All” by Kathryn Lasky
• “Crack in the Code” by Nick Eliopulos
• “Creepers Crashed My Party” graphic novel by Cara Stevens
• “Dragons Never Die” graphic novel by Cara Stevens
• “The Fences Between Us” by Kirby Larson
• “The Hardcore War” by Winter Morgan
• “The Winter of Red Snow” by Kristiana Gregory
———
Nonfiction
• “Easy Holiday Origami” by Christopher L. Harbo
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Beauty Woke” by NoNieqa Ramos
• “Everything Will Be OK” by Anna Dewdney
• “Group Hug” by Jean Reidy
• “I Am You” by Refiloe Moahloli
• “Kat Hats” by Daniel Pinkwater
• “Letters to Live By” by Lisa Frenkel Riddiough
• “Mina” by Matthew Forsythe
• “Nigel and the Moon” by Antwan Eady
• “Out of a Jar” by Deborah Marcero
• “The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson
ADULT DVDs
• “Earth Emergency”
• “Encanto”
• “Mosley”
TV SERIES
• “Heartland Docs: season 2 &3”
• “Last Man Standing: season 9”
• “Vikings: season 6: vol. 2”
• “Yellowstone: season 4”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.