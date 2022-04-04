America Walks and AARP South Dakota invites advocates for walkable, more livable communities in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa & Nebraska to apply for a six-month Fellowship with the Central Region Walking College.
The Walking College strives to build the capacity of local advocates to shift public policy and change the built environment to make their neighborhoods’ healthier, more walkable, and livable for people of all ages and abilities. Fellows will complete a series of modules covering leadership development, coalition-building, walkable community design, strategic planning — and more.
Residents of South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska who are interested in the program and able to commit about five hours per week from May-September are invited to complete this online application form by the extended deadline: Friday, April 15.
The program provides online study materials, video-conferenced discussion forums with other Fellows, and one-on-one coaching from a Personal Mentor to help them create a Walking Action Plan for their community. Fellowships are limited and the application process is competitive.
This statewide program is modeled after the Walking College-America Walks’ six-month, distance-education program for walkable community advocates across the country. Visit www.AARP.org/LivableCommunities to learn more about how AARP supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and rural areas to be great places for people of all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.