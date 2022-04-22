Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 23, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “A Brilliant Night of Stars and Ice” by Rebecca Connolly
• “Checkout 19” by Claire-Louise Bennett
• “Chloe Cates is Missing” by Mandy McHugh
• “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont
• “Circus of Wonders” by Elizabeth Macneal
• “Daniel’s Final Week” by Donna VanLiere
• “The Dickens Boy” by Thomas Keneally
• “Don’t Know Tough” by Eli Cranor
• “Finlay Donovan Knocks ’em Dead” by Elle Cosimano
• “The Investigator” by John Sanford
• “Like a Sister” by Kellye Garrett
• “The Lilac House” by Barbara Josselsohn
• “Lover Arisen” by J.R. Ward
• “Mercy Street” by Jennifer Haigh
• “Now You See Them” by Elly Griffiths
• “The Resting Place” by Camilla Sten
• “Sister Stardust” by Jane Green
• “The Village” by Caroline Mitchell
• “The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth
• “Wish You Were Gone” by Kieran Scott
———
Nonfiction
• “All that She Carried” by Tiya Miles
• “The Bald Eagle” by Jack E. Davis
• “The Beauty of Dusk” by Frank Bruni
• “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck
• “Miss Independent” by Nicole Lapin
• “Not Drinking Tonight” by Amanda E. White
• “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr
• “Unbreakable” by Jay Glazer
LARGE PRINT
• “Magdelena’s Choice” by Molly Jebber
• “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Anatomy: a Love Story” by Dana Schwartz
• “Every Line of You” by Naomi Gibson
• “Every Variable of Us” by Charles A. Bush
• “Kiss & Tell” by Adib Khorram
• “A Million Quiet Revolutions” by Robin Gow
• “Remember Me Gone” by Stacy Stokes
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Drew Leclair Gets a Clue” by Katryn Bury
• “Good-bye Stacy, Good-bye” graphic novel by Ann M. Martin
• “The Grave Theif” by Dee Hahn
• “Island Endurance” graphic novel by Bill Yu
• “Paws: Gabby Gets it Together” by Michele Assarasakorn
• “The Tea Dragon Society” by Katie O’Neill
• “Took” graphic novel by Mary Downing Hahn
———
Nonfiction
• “How to Survive a Hurricane” by
• “Humpback Whales” by Katie Lajiness
• “It’s Up to Us” by Christopher Lloyd
• “Rebel Girls Powerful Pairs: 25 Tales of Mothers and Daughters”
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Flower Garden” by Renée Kurilla
• “My Delicious Garden” by Anne-Marie Fortin
• “Smitten with Kittens’ by Florence Minor
• “Stanley’s Library” by William Bee
• “Waiting for Mama” by Gianna Marino
• “Why Not You?” by Ciara and Russell Wilson
———
Nonfiction
• “Aquarium” by Julie Murray
• “Beluga Whales” by Julie Murray
• “Clown Fish” by Emma Bassier
• “Pink, Blue, and You!” by Elise Gravel
• “The Water Cycle” by Penelope S. Nelson
• “Why is the Ocean Salty?” by Debbie Vilardi
ADULT DVDs
• “American Siege”
• “Handmaid’s Tale: season 4”
• “Nightmare Alley”
• “Rome: the complete series”
• “Sing 2”
• “The Spine of Night”
• “A Tale of Two Guns”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
