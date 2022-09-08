Scotland Church To Host Sept. 11 Supper Sep 8, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCOTLAND — St. George Catholic Church will host its annual Fall Supper on Sunday, Sept. 11, with meals served from 4-7 p.m. at the church, located at 930 Third Street in Scotland.The menu will include broasted chicken, baked ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, salads, a variety of pies, homemade buns and beverages. There will also be raffle tickets for many prizes.Carry-out will be available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CHILDCARE PROVIDER - Stepping Stones Childcare Center 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCedar County Woman Arrested After Escape, PursuitKevin StormDaniel BensonCarolyn RoubideauxDaily Record: ArrestsStewart’s Sensory SchoolingGlen TaggartDaily Record: ArrestsYankton’s Ryken, Sohler Built Trust On Way To Breaking RecordsNebraska Angler Hooks Into Fossil West Of Yankton Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (89)Letter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Letter: Misleading (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.