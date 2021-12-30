Mental Health Assistant Whitley Walker is being honored as the December HSC Employee of the Month.
Walker is originally from Salina, Kansas. She moved to Yankton in seventh grade. She began working for HSC in 2015 as a Mental Health Aide. She was promoted into her current position as a Mental Health Assistant in 2018.
From the beginning she’s been working in the Spruce 1 treatment unit of the Geriatric Program.
The co-worker who nominated Whitley says she consistently goes above and beyond for patients and always has a positive attitude. “She is an incredible leader and motivates the rest of the team to work together. When there is downtime, Whitley is cleaning/organizing patient’s rooms and helping the PM shift get a head start on their duties.”
Walker also contributes to a pleasant atmosphere and “brings in her personal gel nail kit and goes around giving the female patients manicures.”
Whitley includes “spending time with the residents, painting nails, talking with them, making them laugh and learning about their past life” as favorite parts of her job.
In her free time she says she enjoys knitting, watching her son play basketball, playing with her dog Ace and spending time with friends and family.
As a personal fun fact, she says she has never met anyone else with the name Whitley.
Congratulations to Whitley Walker for being selected as HSC’s Employee of the Month for December.
