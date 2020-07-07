Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.