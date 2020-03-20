2 Corinthians 5:7 — For we walk by faith, not by sight.
I did it again! I thought I knew better, so I didn’t trust my GPS! Let me explain. I was in the Twin Cities this past weekend for our annual siblings reunion (we call it our Brosis reunion — seven of us brothers and our one sister, Joy.) We chose this weekend because it coincides with the Minnesota Bluegrass Festival that is held two miles from my brother’s home.
When I left on Sunday, I entered Yankton, South Dakota, into my GPS to get me out of the Cities. Dutifully following my GPS’s instructions, it got me out of the Cities and through Mankato by following Highway 169 South. I knew from a Minnesota map that 169 South would take me to Worthington and, once I was on I-90, I’d be home free. What I hadn’t noticed is that 169 veers off and Highway 60 kicks in to take you to Worthington. Sure enough, when I turned to go south, off of 169, the message “Reroute to Co. 13” flashed on the screen. I looked at Co. 13 and thought, “The GPS is wrong. I’ll keep going down 169.” After a few more reroute messages, I decided I’d better check my Minnesota map. Whoops! My thinking was wrong. I eventually made it to Yankton, but not by the route the GPS wanted me to go.
Did you know that GPS can mean Global Positioning System, but in the spiritual realm it means God’s Plan of Salvation? Like trusting your GPS, when you trust that God is leading you, and will get you to your destination, your journey through life will go fine. It’s when you think that you know better than God that problems arise. Then, God will send you messages to reroute. Pay attention to those reroute messages. And, like when I checked my map — an outside source — and found out my mistake, I got back on track. Simply put, the Bible and the Holy Spirit’s promptings are like spiritual maps that can get you back on the route you’re supposed to be on, and you will arrive at your destination of where you are supposed to be.
The old Gospel hymn sums it up beautifully: “Trust and obey, for there’s no other way.” Happy traveling, brothers and sisters, as we travel by faith, on our spiritual journeys, through this life!
