Dear Car Talk:
Some weeks ago, you published a letter from a reader about excessive oil use in their 2012 Equinox four-cylinder.
I have the same car and experienced the same oil usage until Chevrolet recalled the car about two years ago to replace a faulty sensor. Since then, oil usage has stopped. I also clean the PVC regularly now. Thanks. — Steve
You’re lucky, Steve.
There were several problems with this generation of Equinox.
It sounds like you had the one that was easiest to fix. Whatever good karma you’ve been generating in life (helping little kids learn to read, helping people in the 60s work their TV remotes), keep it up.
I don’t remember a recall — more likely a non-mandatory Technical Service Bulletin — on a sensor that relates to oil leaks on this car. But perhaps you had a leaky oil pressure switch.
That sensor screws into the side of the engine block, on or near the oil filter housing. If that was leaking, that could explain your oil loss.
But if that was Other Steve’s (the original reader) problem, I think his mechanic would have noticed it.
A leaky oil pressure switch makes an enormous mess. There would be oil all over the subframe and probably dripping on the ground, too.
So, I suspect any good mechanic, when changing his oil, would have said, hey, wait, what the heck is all this, and do the Saudis know about it yet?
If it wasn’t your oil switch, it could have been a clogged PVC valve — since you mention that you now clean it. There was a bulletin on that; it can cause the rear main seal to leak or be damaged.
But I think Original Steve was not leaking oil. He was burning oil. And in that case, it was probably the faulty piston rings that Chevrolet ultimately agreed to replace in a class action suit — but which Original Steve was too late to claim.
It can’t hurt to check, though. So, if he hasn’t had his mechanic check his oil switch, his PVC and his rear main seal, he certainly should. I’m just not optimistic he’s going to get off as easily as you did, Steve.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
