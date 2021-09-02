PIERRE — The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 33 Preliminary Engineering Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) totaling approximately $1.42 million at the Aug. 26 meeting in Pierre.
Grant recipients are: Aurora County (3), Beadle County (2), city of Blunt, city of Box Elder, Brookings County (4), Butte County (2), Charles Mix County, Codington County, Davison County (3), Grant County (2), Hamlin County, Hanson County (2), Lake County, Minnehaha County (2), city of Rapid City, Roberts County, Sully County, and Union County (4).
Thirty-nine applications totaling $1.95 million in total costs were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). Three cities submitted three applications and 15 counties submitted 36 applications.
Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds and have three years to expend the grant. Counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan to receive a grant.
The BIG program sets aside $7 million per year to repair and replace aging local bridges. The SDDOT adds an additional $8 million annually, making $15 million available.
Applications for the next round of the BIG program are due Jan. 2, 2022.
For information, visit the SD DOT Bridge Improvement Grants page.
