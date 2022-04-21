NORFOLK, Neb. — Northeast Community College students captured a combined 56 medals in a competition that showcases the best career and technical education students in Nebraska. Northeast crowned 30 state champion gold medalists, 17 silver and nine bronze medalists and swept the medal platform in four categories at the 2022 SkillsUSA Nebraska State Leadership and Skills Conference in Grand Island.
In the competition, students in skilled and technical education science contests work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as automotive, building construction, computer-aided drafting, electronics, information technology, and welding. The philosophy of the championships is to reward students for excellence, involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.
More than 1,500 students across the state competed in more than 100 events.
Area Northeast students finished first and second in five other competitions.
• In Cybersecurity, Skyler Olson, Gayville, won Gold.
Other area SkillsUSA Gold medal winners from Northeast include:
• HVACR (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) — Brodie Christensen, Yankton;
Area SkillsUSA Bronze medal winners from Northeast include:
• Automotive Service Technology — Keaton Backhaus, Randolph.
