SIOUX FALLS — The long-standing Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of South Dakota will present all classes online this fall due to social distancing concerns.
“Going to an online format with our classes is a great big step for us,” Thea Miller Ryan, director of OLLI at USD, said. “This means not only are all our classes going online this fall, but also people from all over the state can take part.”
The OLLI program has been limited to four South Dakota cities — Sioux Falls, Brookings, Vermillion and Pierre — with live educational programs put on by college professors, experts in industry, scientists and artists.
“The instructors will use Zoom to meet community distancing choices,” Ryan said. “For now, we plan to extend remote instruction only through the fall 2020 semester. In the future, we may switch back to all in-person classes or a combination of both.”
New members are encouraged to join at this one-time semester price of $80, Ryan said. The $80 will cover all classes in the OLLI fall 2020 catalog.
Ryan encourages everyone to try OLLI for a semester. “You’ll get classes like Old Guys and Their Airplanes, Do I Really Need Antibiotics, Stories from the Suffrage Movement in South Dakota, Introduction to Photo Editing, Empowering the Funeral Service Consumer and many more,” said Ryan.
For more information on OLLI Online, send an email to OLLI@usd.edu to be added to the mailing list for the fall catalog of courses. Visit the OLLI website at usd.edu/OLLI.
