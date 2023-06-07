MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE
A record 513 students were honored at Mitchell Technical College’s 55th graduation commencement ceremonies May 5 at the Corn Palace.
The ceremonies honored graduates from the entire year. A total 401 students have received their degrees, with 133 earning honors distinction with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, 75 of them earning a 3.75-3.99, and 23 earning a 4.0.
*— Indicates honor student (3.5-3.749 GPA). ** —Indicates high honor student (3.75-4.0 GPA).
• Taylor Fransen, Freeman, AAS, Medical Assistant**
• William Neugebauer, Parkston, AAS, Agronomy**
• Cassidy Soukup, Scotland, AAS, Business Management**
• Bryce Stockwell, Vermillion, AAS, Wind Turbine Technology**
• Brianna Weber, Dimock, AAS, Animal Science**
• Hayden Gregerson, Parkston, AAS, Light Truck Technology*
• Ethan Ortman, Freeman, AAS, Electrical Utilities & Substation Tech*
• Nate Whalen, Geddes, AAS, Electrical Construction & Maintenance*
• Jacob Woods, Wagner, AAS, Heating & Cooling Technology*
• Bryce Bakley, Yankton, AAS, Agri-Business
• Carson Barney, Wausa, Neb., AAS, Precision Ag Technology
• Austin Bartelt, Dimock, AAS Agronomy
• Trevor Becker, Parker, AAS, Electrical Construction & Maintenance
• Tristan Becker, Parker, AAS, Wi-Fi & Broadband Technologies
• Ethan Bradwisch, Yankton, DIP, Power Line Construction & Maintenance
• Matthew Brink, Platte, AAS, Agri-Business
• Anthony Bruguier, Wagner, AAS ,Heating & Cooling Technology
• Ashton Christ, Yankton, DIP, Natural Gas Technology
• Ethan Engen, Volin, AAS, Heating & Cooling Technology
• Rachel Goossen, Freeman, AAS, Radiologic Technology
• Braden Hawley, Armour, AAS, Wi-Fi & Broadband Technologies
• Joshua Heckenlaible, Menno, AAS, Animal Science
• Nicholas Hohn, Dimock, AAS, Agronomy
• Tyler Kraft, Yankton, AAS, Business Management
• Bradyn Lhotak, Wagner, AAS, Agri-Business
• Austin Munkvold, Freeman, AAS, Power Sports Technology – Motorcycle
• James Neal, Viborg, DIP, Power Line Construction & Maintenance
• Jesse Nelson, Viborg, AAS, Diesel Power Technology
• Jackson Neuman, Platte, DIP, Power Line Construction & Maintenance
• Colby Olson, Parker, AAS, Precision Ag Technology
• Chase Pritchett, Niobrara, Neb., DIP, Geospatial Technologies
• Haylee Radigan, Vermillion, AAS, Machining and Manufacturing
• Bodie Rutledge, Yankton DIP, Power Line Construction & Maintenance
• Mason Schoenfelder, Tripp, AAS, Wi-Fi & Broadband Technologies
• Logan Seppala, Parkston, AAS, Diesel Power Technology
• Brittany Smith, Tripp, DIP, Small Business Management
• Ryan Sogn, Alcester, AAS, Diesel Power Technology
• Clayton Sorensen, Vermillion, DIP, Power Line Construction & Maintenance
• Nicholas Sorensen, Vermillion, DIP, Natural Gas Technology
• Trey Sparks, Armour, DIP, Power Line Construction & Maintenance
• Cameron Sybesma, Geddes, DIP, Welding Technology
• Logan Loy Van Pelt, Tripp, AAS, Electrical Construction & Maintenance
• Jeremiah Waldner, Marion, AAS, Architectural Design & Building Construction
• Corbin Weber, Wagner, AAS, Architectural Design & Building Construction
• Joseph Weis, Elk Point, AAS, Progressive Welding Technology
SOUTH DAKOTA MINES
South Dakota Mines has honored 618 students in the Spring 2023 semester for academic excellence.
The university named 542 students to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Mines also named 76 part-time students to the Spring 2023 Academic Recognition List. The Dean’s List recognition is for full-time students while Academic Recognition is for part-time students.
Area students on the Dean’s List include:
• Avon — Olivia Jurrens
• Burbank — Cassidy Sjovall
• Dakota Dunes — Alex Lacroix
• Vermillion — Tyler DeVelder, James Lichtenberg, Kaleb Preister
• Yankton — Donald Bonneau, Reid Dutrow, Caeden Ekroth, Samuel Herrboldt, Cecilia Kouri, Samuel Van Osdel
Area students on the Academic Recognition List include:
• Dakota Dunes — Miles Byington
• Vermillion — Phillip Hauck
PAT PHISITKUL
EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 3,000 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2023 competition to more than 3,800.
This year, 153 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 81 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
Local winners include:
• Pat Phisitkul, Dakota Dunes, North Sioux City — Probable career field: Biomedical Engineering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.