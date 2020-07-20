NEBRASKA WESLEYAN
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its Academic Honors List for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list.
A list of area students earning academic honors recognition is below.
• Creighton — Wyatt Diedrichsen
• Hartington — Lauren Wintz
• Niobrara — Abby Swanson, Brooke Swanson
• Vermillion — Casey Druecker, Makenna Druecker
• Yankton — Jenna Trail
