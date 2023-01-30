HARRISON FREEMAN
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Harrison Freeman of Vermillion has been named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
Wayne State College included 1,275 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Students are listed according to country or state, city, and name.
Bloomfield, NE — Will Fehringer*; Jayden Hochstein; Jared Hornback; Steven Maibaum*; Autumn Nies
Concord, NE — Ethan Cross, Kalin Olson*
Creighton, NE — Olivia Dartman*, Bryna Fanta*, Ashtyn Fritz*, Conner Hammer, Jace Hoferer, Madeline York*, Brayden Zimmerer, Maycee Zimmerer*
Crofton, NE — Tori Arens*, Julie Jones, Karmen Koch, Kaylee Koch, Aubree Potts, Taylor Schieffer*, Hope Steffen*
Fordyce, NE — Jacob Keiser, Karley Schieffer*
Hartington, NE — Parker Albers*, Elly Becker, Isaac Bruning, Makenna Clarkson, Dylan Dendinger, Kaitlyn Heimes*, Katelyn Heine, Kayden Jueden, Jake Peitz, Joshua Pinkelman, Cadyn Uttecht*, Ann Woockman*, Emily Woockman
Laurel, NE — Abigail Bloom, Rebecca Cox, Ty Erwin*, Cassandra Granquist*, Karlie Koch*, Lorna Maxon, Izac Reifenrath, Raegan Reifenrath*, Erica Wolfgram*
Ponca, NE — Sydni Hughes*, Jordan Lamprecht, Graci Tangeman, Colson Watchorn Newbrey
Randolph, NE — Brooklynn Gall, Shannon Haselhorst, John Munterv Carlie Nordhues, Rachel Rath
Saint Helena, NE — Haley Klug
Verdigre, NE — Blake Bartling, Ethan McCormick, Michaela Ravenkamp
Wausa, NE — Morgan Alexander, Tyler Baue, Jordan Booth, Gracie Dawson, Hannah Hubers*, Ruth Johnson, Emily Kleinschmit, Jonathan Nissen*, Madisyn West
Wynot, NE — Whitney Haahr
Dakota Dunes, SD — Jayden Mitchell
Menno, SD — Bridget Vaith
North Sioux City, SD — Hayli Martinez*
Parker, SD — Destiny Haas*
Tabor, SD — Madison Hall
Utica, SD — Anna Hauck*
Vermillion, SD — Bruno Lee*
Viborg, SD — Elizabeth Hjelm, Tate Van Beek
Yankton, SD — Chloe Becker, Alexis Ellison, Bradley Howe, Adrian Huff*, Keyara Mason*, Madison Reisner, Brooke Solomon*
MITCHELL TECH
MITCHELL, January 25, 2023—A total of 350 Mitchell Technical College students earned recognition on the Fall 2022 President’s List, according to MTC President Mark Wilson.
To be named to the list, students must earn a term Grade Point Average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and be registered for at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester. Students marked with ** earned a 4.0 GPA; those marked with * earned High Honors with a 3.75-3.99; all others earned Honors with a 3.5-3.74 GPA.
The following area students are included on the Fall 2022 President’s List:
• Armour — Jailey Baumiller, Aaron Hummel*, Shelbi Karr
• Dimock — William Neugebauer**, Kellie Ripp*, Alivia Royston**
• Elk Point — Kara Mulheron
• Freeman — Taylor Fransen**, Ethan Ortman*, Emmy Rumelhart*
• Geddes: Cameron Sybesma, Nate Whalen
• Marion — Timothy Epp**, Rachel Goossen*, Gavyn Tieszen
• Parkston — Tiah Holzbauer**, Jaxon Koch*, Noah Mahoney*, Caleb Titze**
• Platte: Sadie Rasmussen*, Kelby VanDerWerff
• Scotland — Conner Odens*, Kalen Maruska, Cassidy Soukup**
• Vermillion — Brooke Assmus*, Clayton Sorensen**, Nicholas Sorensen**, Bryce Stockwell*
• Volin — Tayah Staton**
• Wagner — Joshua Cimpl**, Mya Kuhlman*, Elizabeth Woods*, Jacob Woods
• Yankton: Ashton Christ, Caden Haas**
• Hartington, NE — Nash Albers*;
• Creighton, NE — Shane Farnik*
MENNO
HONOR ROLLS
2nd nine weeks ending
Dec. 21, 2022
Roll of Excellence – 4.0 GPA
“A” Honor Roll – 3.6-3.99 GPA
“B” Honor Roll – 3.0-3.59 GPA
SENIORS
• Roll of Excellence — Alana Fergen, Julia Buechler, Madelyn Kludt, Hayden McNinch, Josephine Stokes
• “A” Honor Roll — Ethan Ahalt, Abigail Bender, Alex Fischer, Brayden Sattler, Kadeyn Ulmer
• “B” Honor Roll: Owen Eitemiller, Cody Fischer, Ajay Herrboldt, Sophia Hogan , Allison Lehr, Brooklyn Mettler, Cody Munkvold, Blake Rames, Daniel Sayler, Chloe Sluzevich, Halle Van Hove, Alexis Yosten
JUNIORS
• Roll of Excellence: Isaac Fergen, Ashton Massey, Hunter Masterson, Maggie Miller
• “A” Honor Roll: Alexis Hogeland
• “B” Honor Roll: Kaitlynn Abma, Kaelie Derby, Bianca Fischer, Aiden Heckenlaible, Paige Swanson
SOPHOMORES
• Roll of Excellence: Samantha Allvin, Joslynn Fischer, Taylor Freier, Addisyn Friesen, Trent Guthmiller, Haylee Hall, Nathan Sayler, Ellyanna Ulmer
• “A” Honor Roll: Jaxen Mettler, William Stokes, Desiree Yosten
• “B” Honor Roll: Stephen Munkvold, Michael Nusz, Lauren Schoenfish, Eli Soukup, Tate Spencer
FRESHMEN
• Roll of Excellence: Elisha Bellew, Ashlyn Burkett
• “A” Honor Roll: Carter Fischer, Lexie McNinch, Amanda Rames, Izayah Ulmer
• “B” Honor Roll: Grace Gaukel, Brayden Kludt, Ella Rempfer, Madison Schaeffer, Hunter Yosten
8th GRADE
• Roll of Excellence: Kylie Guthmiller , Zain Kishbaugh, Zoe Schaeffer, Ervin Schrock, Jaxon Stoebner
• “A” Honor Roll: Ashlynn Fergen, Elly Fischer, Wyatt Fischer, Evelyn Foss, Lillian Love, Adam Munkvold, Adie Rempfer, Fallon Rich
• “B” Honor Roll: Samuel Andersen, Micah Goehring, Lane Guthmiller
7th GRADE
• Roll of Excellence: Emmalyn Heckenlaible, Bailey Neuharth
• “A” Honor Roll: Ruby Fitzmaurice, Luke Plooster, Autumn Rames, October Reed, Brooks Schoenfish, Mirik Vaith
• “B” Honor Roll: Savannah Didomenico, Tyler Hall, Quentin Marshall, Hannah Masterson, Emmarie Rames
6th GRADE
• Roll of Excellence: Jeremiah Mudder
• “A” Honor Roll: Briley Cross, Justin Gerlach, Lee Kisely, Vincent Kludt
• “B” Honor Roll: Leah Crick, Kyra Marlow, Skyla Marshall, Thomas Roe, Daniel Schaeffer
5th GRADE
• Roll of Excellence: Trent Crick, Egan Mettler, Audrey Mudder, Savanah Wielenga
• “A” Honor Roll: Joanna Fergen, Ivana Schaeffer, Parker Vaith
• “B” Honor Roll: Bailey Constant, Mela Loftis, Raelynn Taylor
