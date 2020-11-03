Toastmasters Club 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met via a hybrid Fryn’ Pan/Zoom meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Club President Angela Mann called the meeting to order, a wonderful prayer was given by Janice Stone, and then Angela Mann led the pledge of allegiance. Dan Klimisch was Toastmaster of the meeting and called on Master Evaluator Jana Lane to introduce her program team of Steve Hamilton and Walter Rentsch as speech evaluators, Janice Stone as ah counters, Dan Klimisch as vote counter, and Jack Dahlseid as grammarian. The word of the day was “Stellar- exceptionally good; outstanding.”
Angela Mann gave a speech called “Club Success,” and Rox Wilcox gave an ice breaker speech from the pathways presentation mastery titled “Re-fried Beans.” Following the speeches, table topics were led by Vern Arens, who asked speaker how they felt about various election issues. Jana Lane led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Steve Hamilton to evaluate Angela Mann’s speech and Walter Rentsch to evaluate Roy Wilcox’s speech. After the speech evaluations, Jana Lane asked for reports by grammarian Jack Dahlseid and vote counter Dan Klimisch. Ah counters Janice Stone then gave her report. Jana Lane presented her thorough evaluation of the meeting in general. Toastmaster Dan Klimisch called on Jeremy Skrenes to give the joke of the day and then presented trophies to Roy Wilcox for best speaker. Janice Stone and Jeremy Skrenes tied for best table topics, while Walter Rentsch received the trophy for the best evaluator. Toastmaster Dan Klimisch then turned the meeting over to President Angela Mann who conducted a brief business session, review of the Toastmaster schedule, and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 meets each Saturday from 7:30-8:40 a.m. at the Fryn’ Pan or via zoom. Guests are always welcome to attend a meeting. ZOOM link available on request. For information about Toastmasters, call (605) 665-8448, (605) 660-0472 or (402) 640-2579 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
