Grab your pickaxe and shovel. It’s time for “Destination Dig” Vacation Bible School at Yankton’s Calvary Baptist Church June 27-July 1. Sessions run from 6:45-9 p.m. nightly.
Bible stories, music, crafts, experiments, games and snacks are all combined to create an unforgettable experience.
VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits at Destination Dig. Kids will unearth more than dirt as they dig up exciting evidence that proves biblical events were not just stories. As junior archaeologists, kids will explore real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus! Along the way, they’ll discover the truth of Jeremiah 29:13, that God reveals Himself to us when we seek and search for Him with all our hearts.
Children age 3 through those entering sixth grade are welcome to attend this free event. Visit www.cbchurch.com to register.
