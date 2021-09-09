Calvary Baptist Church has a pastor who loves to ride, and when you have a pastor who loves to ride, you have a motorcycle ride after church.
All are welcome to join Pastor Errin Mulberry on Sunday, Sept. 19, for a scenic ride with a stop for lunch. Riders will leave after the 10:30 a.m. church service and will be back in Yankton by 4 p.m.
