Brittany Dunne, RN, BSN, is being honored as HSC’s Employee of the Month for December.
Dunne’s career at HSC began in 2014 after graduating from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She has worked her entire career at HSC providing care for patients served by the adolescent program.
“She is a positive energy that the unit really benefits from,” says a co-worker.
“She is constantly coming up with new games and activities for the kids and staff on the unit,” says another co-worker. “Not only is she incredibly fun and upbeat, but she goes out of her way to increase morale and add to our ‘team’ atmosphere.”
“She will always have a smile on her face to lighten the mood on the unit during difficult times,” adds another co-worker.
“My favorite part of the job is being able to get to know my patients to offer them help with my empathy and compassion to support them during challenging times,” Dunne says. “I also love the different challenges every day brings. But I could not do all of this without my co-workers.”
Brittany is a big-time country music fan and says she’s been to more than 100 concerts leading to a couple cool experiences. One of those was riding in the passenger seat of Jake Owen’s VW van as he drove, and she used his phone, to do a Facebook Live of the trip.
She’s also in Luke Bryan’s, “Drunk on You” music video at around the 2 minute, 11 second mark.
Dunne grew up in Sioux Falls and now lives in the Yankton area with her husband, Blake. She says her child is a Boston Terrier dog named BB.
Congratulations to Brittany Dunne for being named December’s HSC Employee of the Month.
