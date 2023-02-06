WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. This test only requires a simple blood draw and is an important health practice that should be done regularly.

A cholesterol screening and can provide individuals with information about their overall health and help them take the appropriate actions to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Participants are encouraged to fast 9 to 12 hours prior to the 15-minute screening. Individuals will receive their results during their appointment time. Registration is required and can be made online. Cholesterol screenings are available while supplies last and provided in partnership with RX Sugar, Perfect Snacks, Sweet Loren’s, Belgioioso and National Peanut Board.

