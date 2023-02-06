WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. This test only requires a simple blood draw and is an important health practice that should be done regularly.
A cholesterol screening and can provide individuals with information about their overall health and help them take the appropriate actions to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Participants are encouraged to fast 9 to 12 hours prior to the 15-minute screening. Individuals will receive their results during their appointment time. Registration is required and can be made online. Cholesterol screenings are available while supplies last and provided in partnership with RX Sugar, Perfect Snacks, Sweet Loren’s, Belgioioso and National Peanut Board.
The Hy-Vee dietitian team is also introducing a new, five-week weight management program customized to fit each individual’s lifestyle and goals. Hy-Vee dietitians will work one-on-one with individuals to create a personalized plan to help deliver long-lasting results. The program includes an introductory visit with a dietitian, virtual lessons and four dietitian check-ins that can be held in-person or virtually. Registration for the new program is now available online.
Additionally, Hy-Vee dietitians will hold the following events throughout the month:
• Free Wellness Wednesday Classes (Virtual)
Hy-Vee dietitians will host free virtual classes every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. focused on highlighting simple recipes and providing product recommendations. February class topics include Peanut Perfection, Sweet for your Sweetie, The Perfect Coffee Blend, and Cheesy Treats. Registration is available online.
• Virtual Freezer Meal Workshops
Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual Freezer Meal Workshops designed to help families save time and money by prepping meals ahead. Participants have the option between two workshops and will receive a step-by-step guide, recipes and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link with all of the ingredients already added for easy shopping.
— Gluten Free and Dairy Free
Hy-Vee dietitians make it easy for individuals to manage their dietary restrictions related to allergies and food sensitivities. In this freezer meal workshop, individuals will prepare five flavorful, budget-friendly meals. Registration is available online.
— Traditional
In this freezer meal workshop, individuals will learn how to prep meals ahead of time while saving both time and money. Individuals will receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, a shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link to help individuals and families reach their health goals. Registration is available online.
To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location.
