Liz Pekas, a University of South Dakota graduate, is a doctoral candidate at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) under the mentorship of Dr. Song-Young Park in the Vascular Research Lab. She has been the recipient of several internal research grants, travel grants, and four years of continuous research funding from NASA throughout her graduate school career.

Pekas’ research primarily focuses on the impacts of aging and diseases on the peripheral circulation. She has 20 peer-reviewed articles on these topics, with her most recent paper published in the American Journal of Physiology: Heart and Circulatory Physiology.

