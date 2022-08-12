Liz Pekas, a University of South Dakota graduate, is a doctoral candidate at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) under the mentorship of Dr. Song-Young Park in the Vascular Research Lab. She has been the recipient of several internal research grants, travel grants, and four years of continuous research funding from NASA throughout her graduate school career.
Pekas’ research primarily focuses on the impacts of aging and diseases on the peripheral circulation. She has 20 peer-reviewed articles on these topics, with her most recent paper published in the American Journal of Physiology: Heart and Circulatory Physiology.
For the past three years, she has served as a guest editor for the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Additionally, she was awarded top-placement awards for oral presentations at several conferences this past year, including the Midlands Society of Physiological Sciences Meeting, the Iowa Physiological Society Meeting, and the Human Movement Variability and Great Plains Biomechanics Joint Conferences. Pekas recently presented her research at the national level at the 2022 American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting in San Diego, which was titled “Microcirculatory and Skeletal Muscle Mitochondrial Function in Peripheral Artery Disease.”
It is well-accepted that space travel can alter vascular function, which may predispose astronauts to vascular diseases. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common vascular disease that blocks blood flow to the legs, often resulting in leg pain during walking. As the disease severity progresses, these individuals typically undergo major surgeries to restore blood flow. Unfortunately, surgeries are oftentimes unsuccessful in restoring physical function, which makes investigation of therapies to manage symptoms and support vascular function a biomedical research priority.
Pekas’ paper, published in the American Journal of Physiology: Regulatory, Integrative, and Comparative Physiology, showed that a specific dose of dietary nitrate, a compound naturally found in beets and beet juice, can support vascular function and walking capacity in patients with PAD. Several factors may be underlying these improvements in walking capacity, such as improvements in microcirculatory and nervous system function. However, the effects of this dietary nitrate supplement on microvascular and autonomic control have not been directly investigated.
The purpose of Pekas’ current NASA project is to investigate the impacts of dietary nitrate on the skeletal muscle microcirculation and nervous system function in patients with PAD. These pending results may not only demonstrate that this dose of dietary nitrate may support microvascular and nervous system function in patients with PAD, but they may also show that dietary nitrate could be a prophylactic strategy to preserve vascular and nervous system health in astronauts, which may ultimately reduce their risk for vascular disease development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.