New At The Library Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week: Dec. 24, 2021ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers• “The Book of Mother” by Violaine Huisman• “Death at Greenway” by Lori Rader-Day• “Doctors and Friends” by Kimmery Martin• “Don’t Look Now” by Mary Burton• “The God of Lost Words” A.J. Hackwith• “The House of Dust” by Noah Broyles• “Jacket Weather” by Mike DeCapite• “Never” by Ken Follett• “The Orphan Witch” by Paige Crutcher• “These Toxic Winds” by Rachel Howzell Hall• “The Wicked Widow” by Beatriz Williams———Nonfiction• “10-Minute Sourdough” by Vanessa Kimbell• “Cultish” by Amanda Montell• “Exodus Revisited” by Deborah Feldman• “Field Study” by Chet’la Sebree• “Inspired by a Garden” poems by Marilyn KratzLARGE PRINT• “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez• “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman • “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson• “Last Girl Ghosted” by Lisa Unger• “Mojave Showdown” by L.J. Martin• “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena• “One by One” by Ruth Ware• “Pinkerton’s Gold” by Thom Nicholson• “Spirit Trail” by Darrel SparkmanYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody• “Cytonic” by Brandon SandersonJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Breaking Badlands” by Scott Reintgen• “Castle in the Stars: The Moon King” graphic novel by Alex Alice• “The League of Picky Eaters” by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic• “Rescue” by Jennifer A. Neilsen• “The Rise of the Arch-Illager” a Minecraft Dungeons book by Matt ForbeckEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “And ….” By Phillippe Jalbert• “Three Billy Goats Buenos” wonderbook by Susan Middleton Elya———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 9 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Join Our Team at Avera 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPreston HofmannNativity Takes On a New Look At Two Yankton ChurchesLongtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into RetirementYankton CourtsTraining For The UnthinkableYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyDennis PravecekCharlotte McManusWilliam ‘Bill’ LarsonOfficials Believe Recent Fish Die-Off Due To Natural Causes Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (8)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.