Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week: Dec. 24, 2021

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers

• “The Book of Mother” by Violaine Huisman

• “Death at Greenway” by Lori Rader-Day

• “Doctors and Friends” by Kimmery Martin

• “Don’t Look Now” by Mary Burton

• “The God of Lost Words” A.J. Hackwith

• “The House of Dust” by Noah Broyles

• “Jacket Weather” by Mike DeCapite

• “Never” by Ken Follett

• “The Orphan Witch” by Paige Crutcher

• “These Toxic Winds” by Rachel Howzell Hall

• “The Wicked Widow” by Beatriz Williams

———

Nonfiction

• “10-Minute Sourdough” by Vanessa Kimbell

• “Cultish” by Amanda Montell

• “Exodus Revisited” by Deborah Feldman

• “Field Study” by Chet’la Sebree

• “Inspired by a Garden” poems by Marilyn Kratz

LARGE PRINT

• “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez

• “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman

• “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

• “Last Girl Ghosted” by Lisa Unger

• “Mojave Showdown” by L.J. Martin

• “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena

• “One by One” by Ruth Ware

• “Pinkerton’s Gold” by Thom Nicholson

• “Spirit Trail” by Darrel Sparkman

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody

• “Cytonic” by Brandon Sanderson

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “Breaking Badlands” by Scott Reintgen

• “Castle in the Stars: The Moon King” graphic novel by Alex Alice

• “The League of Picky Eaters” by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic

• “Rescue” by Jennifer A. Neilsen

• “The Rise of the Arch-Illager” a Minecraft Dungeons book by Matt Forbeck

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “And ….” By Phillippe Jalbert

• “Three Billy Goats Buenos” wonderbook by Susan Middleton Elya

———

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

