For over a decade, the Avera Foundation has hosted the annual Avera Guardian Awards to honor individuals, couples, families or organizations who join with Avera to carry on its mission to have a positive impact on the lives of persons and communities. The 2023 event was held Aug. 8, as Avera welcomed friends, employees, volunteers and sponsors to share in the announcement of this year’s awardees.
“Just as the Sisters collaborated and answered a call to start a health care system, we carry on their legacy of caring. We are honored to celebrate those who have made exceptional efforts to help the individuals and families we serve across our health ministry,” said Dzenan Berberovic, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Avera.
Avera has numerous generous donors across its 72,000 square mile footprint. “The Guardian Awards are an opportunity for us to recognize and show appreciation to a few who have continuously gone above and beyond,” Berberovic said.
2023 GUARDIAN AWARD RECIPIENTS
• Mike and Cindy Huether received the Individual, Couple or Family award, celebrating transformative and substantial philanthropic support to Avera.
Over the past three years, Mike and Cindy have been instrumental in leading the campaigns to bring two lifesaving and transformational projects to Avera, the Home for Hope Campaign for Kirby Place at Walsh Family Village and the Light the Way Campaign for the Helmsley Behavioral Health Center.
Because of Mike and Cindy’s leadership, each campaign exceeded its goal. In fact, the Light the Way Campaign has become the largest behavioral health fundraising campaign in the Midwest, raising more than $32 million to date.
“Lives are changed every day because of Mike and Cindy’s service to others, especially to those who are vulnerable, poor and marginalized. Their selflessness has inspired hundreds of others to support these vital campaigns,” Berberovic said.
• The Scottish Rite Foundation of South Dakota received the Business, Organization or Foundation award, recognizing loyalty to Avera through philanthropic support, volunteerism, corporate give and engagement.
The Scottish Rite Foundation of South Dakota is dedicated to providing speech therapy resources for children who otherwise would not have access to these services. Since 2013, they have donated more than $450,000 to Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen and Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell to provide these services at no cost to area children. Because of their generosity, hundreds of children throughout the Avera footprint have benefited from free speech therapy, learning comprehension services, and social skills programming.
Thanks to support from the Scottish Rite group, Avera St. Luke’s has also been able to upgrade toys and equipment in their Scottish Rite room, located at the Avera Therapy Center. Tanner White, FACHE, CHFP, Director of Business Development, Integrated Therapies and Network Operations pointed out that this helps Avera stay up to date with the best equipment available for delivering quality patient care.
The Scottish Rite Foundation began providing support to Avera St. Luke’s in 2013 and Avera Queen of Peace in 2019.
• Thomas Otten received the Avera Employee award, given to an Avera employee for inspiring their peers through personal generosity to Avera.
Otten, assistant vice president of Avera Behavioral Health Services, helped champion the Light the Way Campaign as a member of the campaign cabinet. Moreover, he inspired countless gifts through his life’s work. Thomas inspired peers and Avera Behavioral Health Hospital colleagues to provide support at record levels. Thanks to Thomas’ leadership, the Light the Way Campaign far exceeded its goal of raising a minimum of $18 million over a three-year timeframe. The campaign raised $18 million in under 100 days, and during the three-year timeframe the campaign has raised more than $32 million. Every dollar will support patients facing unimaginable mental well-being challenges.
“We are grateful to these awardees for their inspiration and passion to continue the Avera mission through philanthropic support,” Berberovic said. “Their generosity and mission mindset is an example to us all to give of ourselves and our resources for the betterment of others and our communities.”
