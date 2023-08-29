For over a decade, the Avera Foundation has hosted the annual Avera Guardian Awards to honor individuals, couples, families or organizations who join with Avera to carry on its mission to have a positive impact on the lives of persons and communities. The 2023 event was held Aug. 8, as Avera welcomed friends, employees, volunteers and sponsors to share in the announcement of this year’s awardees.

“Just as the Sisters collaborated and answered a call to start a health care system, we carry on their legacy of caring. We are honored to celebrate those who have made exceptional efforts to help the individuals and families we serve across our health ministry,” said Dzenan Berberovic, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Avera.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.