In March with COVID-19 spreading worldwide, local schools responded quickly to protect students by closing buildings and moving classes to remote learning. These changes have left many wondering if students will fall behind during this time of uncertainty.
The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton is working to address learning loss by offering summer academic success programming for young learners. This summer, the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton will be offering a summer enrichment program for youth, Power Up, a learning loss prevention program, for kindergarten-fifth grade (academic year 2019-2020). Power Up gives youth opportunities to review and practice reading and math skills taught during the school year. Specifically, youth work on comprehension, high frequency words, phonics, and writing.
The Power Up program will run Monday through Thursday for five weeks (July 6-Aug. 6), and the location will be the Yankton School District’s RTEC building. Youth participants that were in kindergarten and first grade during the 2019-2020 school year will participate in the 8-9:55 a.m. session, and those that were in second and third grade will participate in the 10-11:55 a.m. session. The only cost to Power Up consists of the yearly club membership dues.
The Boys & Girls Club is taking careful measures to ensure the safety of its members, staff, and the community. Both staff and parents will receive training in the Club’s new protocols designed to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Staff will undergo proper disinfectant use and sanitization training, while parents will attend a mandatory orientation to review the Club’s enhanced COVID-19-related safety measures.
Those who wish for their children to attend Power Up will need to submit their application to the Club and can locate the application online at www.greatfuturessd.org/yankton-membership. To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing, spaces will be limited, so interested families should apply right away.
