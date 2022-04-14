Scotland Easter Concert Slated Monday Apr 14, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCOTLAND — The Scotland Community Choir will be presenting its 73rd annual Easter concert on Monday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland.The choir is directed by Mr. Brett Jacobson and accompanied by Jan Kocer and Karen Rettedal. All are invited to attend this evening of sacred music. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs New Hire Bonus! - Home Instead Apr 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Submerged VehicleHitting HomeUpdate: Decision 2022: Yankton School Board Incumbents WinMary GrandiKarius Returns To USD To Lead Women's Basketball ProgramUpdate 9:37 p.m.: Yankton Elections: Incumbents Prevail For City, School BoardMors Headed To SDSUWakonda Man Sentenced To Prison After Drug ConvictionDaily Record: ArrestsUpdate: Decision 2022: Schramm, Miner And Webber Win In City Race Images CommentedLetter: ‘Stop And Think’ (69)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (10)Letter: An Energy Update (9)The $1.5 Trillion Man (9)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (5)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)An Impeachment Non-Surprise? (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Decision 2022: Messler Vows To Be A Voice For Parents (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)The Impeachment Process (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
