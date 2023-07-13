YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIPS
The Yankton Regional Aviation Association (YRAA) announces the opening for applications for two Pilot Training Scholarships.
The YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship, which is for $750, was established in 2005. It is one way the YRAA promotes general aviation in southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska. Past winners have come from Beresford, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Elk Point, Hartington, Laurel, Vermillion, Wynot, and Yankton. The YRAA has 90 members from towns in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.
The Bud Becker Memorial Flight Training Scholarship is for $1,000 and was established in 2014 by the Becker Family in memory of Roman “Bud” Becker of Hartington. The scholarship is one method the Becker Family is using to carry on Bud’s legacy by promoting general aviation. Bud soloed on his 16th birthday, earned his private pilot certificate on his 17th birthday, received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on April 26, 2013, after having flown 70 years, and “went west” on July 28, 2013, at age 87. Hartington Airport was renamed “Bud Becker Field” on Aug. 23, 2009, in his honor. Bud was a man who had a lifelong passion for aviation, an enduring commitment to his hometown and the airport he worked tirelessly to develop, and immense pride and love for his nine children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Past winners of the scholarship came from Beresford, Creighton, Hartington, Mission Hill Wynot, and Yankton.
The YRAA and Becker scholarships will be awarded to a “wannabe student” pilot or student pilot. The deadline for submitting applications for the scholarships is Aug. 1.
Applications can be requested from Steve Hamilton, 2209 Burleigh St., Apt 201, Yankton, SD 57078-7208; or email skyhawk43v@gmail.com or call 605-665-8448.
NEBRASKA NURSING SCHOARSHIPS
LINCOLN, Neb. — Any Nebraska resident enrolled in a licensed practical nurse program, associate degree of nursing program, or accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program is eligible for a Fall 2023 scholarship up to $2,500.
In 2022, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was granted $5 million in scholarships through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Nebraska nursing students. So far, approximately $1.1 million in scholarships have been disbursed to nearly 400 nursing students for the Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 semesters.
The nursing program must be in Nebraska, and the student must have finished all pre-requisites and be enrolled in the nursing program to be eligible. Qualified applicants will receive scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis each semester until their nursing program is complete or the ARPA funds are spent. Upon completion of their nursing program, scholarship recipients will be required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years.
These scholarships will help reduce barriers to entry in the nursing field and grow Nebraska’s public health workforce. Each scholarship recipient will play a vital supporting role in rebuilding the state’s public health infrastructure and will advance the state’s recovery from COVID-induced nursing shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of nurses and their many roles within the public health system, and all Nebraskans stand to benefit by supporting and retaining nurses.
All current and prospective licensed practical nurse program, associate degree of nursing program or accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program students are encouraged to apply at the following link: https://redcap.link/75o4jzvw. The Fall 2023 application closes on July 31, 2023. Any questions or concerns may be sent to dhhs.nursingscholarship@nebraska.gov.
