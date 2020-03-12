VERMILLION — The 2020 Annual Banquet for the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) has been set for Thursday, April 2, with tickets now available for purchase.
The VCDC announced that this year’s banquet theme of “Vermillion — Your Story Counts!” is highlighted specifically with the keynote address — your story.
“We have been so blessed with continuing to grow the attendance of our annual banquet, with this becoming THE place to be on this night, we are often asked ‘what’s next?” said Nate Welch, president and CEO of the VCDC. “This year, instead of bringing someone in to be the key-note, we know that there are so many ‘great stories’ right here in Vermillion — who better to tell our story than our own community?”
The VCDC has partnered with Plains Speaking People who will assist in hand selecting Vermillion individuals to share their “best 10-minute story.” The Annual Banquet will feature 3-4 individuals whose stories capture the true essence of the wonderful Vermillion community.
The VCDC is calling on community members to nominate themselves or someone they know to submit a story they want to share. “We know everyone counts and everyone has a story to tell but if you, or someone you know, wants to bring that story to the big stage, we want to hear from you!” Welch said.
To nominate or apply, submissions are being accepted on the website to submit a story. Anyone interested is also encouraged to contact the VCDC for more information.
Previous banquet guests will soon receive their personal invitations in the mail. However, tickets can also be purchased online at LiveVermillion.com, at McVicker Plaza or by calling the VCDC office at 605-624-5571.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a social hour featuring the musical talents of Marvin Gagarin, accompanied by friends on guitar and bass guitar.
Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the official program getting underway at 6:30 p.m. The evening will wrap up at 8:30 p.m.
The Annual Banquet, as always, will include the presentation of a number of awards including the VCDC Brick Awards, The Mayor’s Community Service Award, and the United Way Volunteer of the Year Award. The VCDC is seeking nominations for the following awards:
• VCDC Community Leader
• Vermillion NEXT Young Professional of the Year
• Spirit of Entrepreneurship
• Prairie Family Business
The VCDC Community Leader Award is given to a Vermillion area individual with a history of success, community involvement and service-oriented leadership. The award recognizes the accomplishments of a Vermillion area individual and their contributions to our community.
The Vermillion NEXT Young Professional of the Year Award is given to a young professional member of Vermillion NEXT who epitomizes the network for emerging leaders. An individual who lives the motto of ‘Included – Involved – Invested’ and raises the bar for young professionals in our community.
The Spirit of Entrepreneurship is given to a community member who is an example of being a ‘champion of entrepreneurship’ in our community. The award is in partnership between the VCDC and USD’s Beacom School of Business.
The Prairie Family Business Award is given to a Vermillion area family business with a strong record of success, family involvement, community service, multi-generational culture and a positive, family business structure. This award celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of a Vermillion Area family business and their contributions to our community.
The VCDC invites you to nominate your choice for one or all awards. Nomination forms can be found at the VCDC offices or downloaded from their Facebook page @LiveVermillion. The nomination deadline is Friday March 13, 2020.
For more information regarding this year’s Annual Banquet or these awards, contact, Megan Davidson, director of Strategic Communications & Tourism, at Megan@VermillionChamber.com or at 605-624-5571.
