Mary Ellen Fischer
The family of Mary Ellen (Flynn) Fischer would like to request a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday. She was born July 20, 1946, and grew up in Irene. Please send birthday wishes and greetings to 29227 412th Ave Tripp SD 57376.
Leona Sparks
Leona Sparks will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Friendship Room, 403 Broadway, Yankton, with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Guests should enter the church through the west parking lot doors.
The event is being hosted by Gene and Vicki Stogsdill, Ray and Dawn Sparks, Steve and Julie Kirchner, Nancy Rempfer, Lisa Rempfer, and Cory and Kelsey Rempfer.
No gifts please. Masks are optional.
Mary Ann Bonertz
The family of Mary Ann Bonertz is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on July 24, 2021.
Greetings can be sent to 1103 W. 10th St. #4, Yankton, SD 57078.
