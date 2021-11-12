Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Nov. 13. 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Cackle” by Rachel Harrison
• “Clark and Division” by Naomi Hirahara
• “Dark Things I Adore” by Kate Lattari
• “The Death of Jane Lawrence” by Caitlin Starling
• “Fault Lines” by Emily Itami
• “Gone By Morning” by Michele Weinstat Miller
• “The Guide” by Peter Heller
• “Ice and Stone” by Marcia Muller
• “In Every Mirror She’s Black” by Lolá Ákinmádé Åkerström
• “In My Dreams I Hold Knife” by Ashley Winstead
• “The Island” by Ben Coes
• “Labyrinth of Lies” by Irene Hannon
• “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
• “The Magic of Found Things” by Maddie Dawson
• “A Million Things” by Emily Spurr
• “The Orphan House” by Ann Bennett
• “Payback’s a Witch” by Lana Harper
• “She Wouldn’t Change a Thing” by Sarah Adlakha
• “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton
• “Together We Will Go” by J. Michael Straczynski
• “Under the Bayou Moon” by Valerie Fraser Luesse
• “Waiting for Love” by Tracie Peterson
———
Nonfiction
• “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham
• “In the Weeds” by Tom Vitale
• “There is Nothing for You Here” by Fiona Hill
• “This Will All Be Over Soon” by Cecily Strong
• “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” by Nick Offerman
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb
• “No One Goes Alone” by Erik Larson
• “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
• “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams
• “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun” by Jonny Garza Villa
———
Nonfiction
• “China: a History” by Cheryl Bardoe
• “Run: Book 1” by John Lewis
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds” by Samira Ahmed
• “Curse of the Forgotten City” by Alex Aster
• “The Pug Who Wanted to Be a Reindeer” by Bella Swift
• “Saving Sorya” by Trang Nguyen
• “Willodeen” by Katherine Applegate
———
Nonfiction
• “Just Pretend” by Tori Sharp
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bright Star” by Yuyi Morales
• “Five Little Monkeys Looking for Santa” by Eileen Christelow
• “Only My Dogs Knows I Pick My Nose” by Lauren Tarshis
• “Stick and Stone” by Beth Ferry
• “A Walk in the Woods” by Hudson Talbott
———
Nonfiction
• “Beluga Whales” by Betsy Rathburn
• “The Girl Who Could Fix Anything” by Mara Rockliff
• “I Am Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Brad Meltzer
• “Peace Train” by Cat Stevens
• “Sea Lions in the Parking Lot” by Lenora Todaro
• “The Shape of Home” by Rashin Kheiriyeh
ADULT DVDs
• “Christmas Break-In”
• “Christmas She Wrote”
• “Free Guy”
• “Roadrunner”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275 or via our Facebook page.
