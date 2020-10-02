YANKTON MORNING OPTIMISTS
The Yankton Morning Optimists met Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. by Zoom. There were 12 members and 1 guest present. It was bittersweet for me as it was the last meeting for me as your Yankton Morning Optimist President. It sure has been an unusual year! I want to thank the many members who stepped up to keep the Yankton Morning Optimists a vibrant club and carry on our club mission to serve the youth of Yankton. Our Year-End Awards and Installation of Chuck Iverson as President will take place this Sunday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. I invite all members to join in on the Zoom call. Please attend, congratulate, and celebrate our award winners and welcome Chuck as he begins his year as President.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, Jerrod Daisy introduced our speaker. Jon Kinsley spoke about his son Kipp. Kipp was truly a remarkable, thoughtful, and talented young man who died of Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD). When Kipp was in middle school, a group of runners from the high school assumed mentorship roles and encouraged him to train with them. Kipp fell in love with running and discovered he was a natural athlete. His efforts were encouraged, and expanded, to include swimming and biking. He entered his first triathlon as an 8th grader, and placed 13th overall. He continued to compete and in 2018 placed second in the 1/2 Iron Man in Houston. That finish earned him his ProCard and recognition as an IronMan Athlete. On Aug. 25, 2018, he won the Yankton Best Tri. Tragically, the very next day he died of Sudden Cardiac Death. His cause of death was determined to be due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). This is the most frequent cause of heart-related sudden death in young people. It is an inherited condition where the heart muscle becomes thickened, scarred, and the electrical system is disrupted leading to sudden cardiac death. Jon said that truly the pain of losing a child is “the worst pain in the world.” He and his family were helped by the community and especially by other parents who had suffered the loss of a child. In Kipp’s honor, The BeKipp Foundation was formed. The foundation’s goal is to provide education about Sudden Cardiac Death and to provide automated external defibrillators (AED) to all places where people gather and especially where young people gather or take part in athletic events and training. The BeKipp Foundation does not just mail out AEDs but gives presentations on how life-saving a prompt response can be. The Sudden Cardiac Death foundation says that 90% of sudden cardiac events are fatal. However, a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine noted that if bystander CPR is started promptly, followed by defibrillation as soon as the first responder arrives, the survival can be 53%. If, however, if no assistance is given until after the first responders arrive, the survival falls to 28%. Prompt response by bystanders will double the chance of survival. AEDs do not help if they are just hanging on a wall , they need to be within 3 minutes of an event. All Yankton squad cars now are equipped with AEDs, the athletic trainers now have AEDs in their training bags, and at sites of training and competition. AEDs cost around $1000 and are small, lightweight and extremely easy to use since the device itself talks a person through how to use it. The BeKipp foundation has gifted numerous AEDs throughout the community including the Boys and Girls Club and the athletic buses. They also sponsor two scholarships, sponsor the Yankton swim team, the Yankton Best Tri, and donate money to the Sudden Cardiac Death Foundation. The BeKipp Foundation is non-profit and accepts donations and sponsors an annual 5k race in Kipp’s honor. The first race took place in August 2019. The 2020 race was held as a virtual event, and planning has begun for the 3rd annual BeKipp 5k for August 2021. The advice from the BeKipp Foundation is to Act in an emergency. The SCD Association says CALL for help, PUSH start chest compressions, and SHOCK use AED if appropriate. Thank you, Jon for your presentation and the lifesaving work you do with the BeKipp Foundation.
Club Updates
The World Series is coming in October and, yes, the club will be selling books again this year. Since we are not meeting in person, the board decided that each member should sell 5 books. The board members will be distributing the books so look for a board member to contact you. You will be expected to pay for the books when you receive them, and you can then sell them, or donate and keep the books. You might win!! Books are usually an easy sell so you should not have trouble selling them. This is an important fundraiser for the club and especially important this year as so many of our regular events were cancelled.
Lisa mailed the membership dues statements. Please pay promptly, It is extremely helpful if everyone pays promptly/!
Santa Workshop planning is coming along well! Will be a fun event for Christmas this holiday season!
Amy Bailey, Maggie Kaltsulas, and Sandy Hoffner are working on updating and improving our Facebook page. Please like it and check it out!!
• Birthdays
Sept. 28 — Glen Mannes We sang Happy Birthday to him.
Sept. 29 — Gene Hornstra
Oct. 4 — Chuck Iverson He also got to enjoy a Happy Birthday song.
• Anniversaries
Sept. 25 — Adam Anderson
Sept. 29 — Dan Lammers
Oct. 1 — Gerry Clough
Next meeting: Oct. 5 noon. Jerrod and Elly Daisy will be presenting the Dress a Bear Project.
