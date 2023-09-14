Yankton Medical Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Fillaus, DO, to its specialty care physicians. Dr. Fillaus is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology and Board Eligible and Fellowship Trained in Geriatric Medicine. She will be specializing in Geriatric Medicine.
Dr. Fillaus received her post degree training at University of Nebraska Medical Center and most recently practiced in Omaha, Nebraska. She utilizes the John A. Hartford Foundation 4Ms Framework in her work with geriatric patients. 4Ms represents What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility.
Fillaus said, “I am honored to be bringing the specialized area of Geriatric Medicine to the Yankton area with Yankton Medical Clinic. As people age, it’s important they work with someone who understands the aging process and can help them with the care and attention they deserve. The philosophy of Yankton Medical Clinic to provide both primary care and specialty care under one roof, with physicians working together, along with the ancillary services the clinic has available, is truly outstanding high quality medical care that I am eager to participate in.”
Becky McManus, CEO of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. adds, “Dr. Fillaus is a tremendous addition to our facility by offering geriatric care as our patients age. In working with our other Physicians, she will add to the quality of medical care our patient’s expect. As a Google-rated 5 star Physician, she is a well-respected and trusted professional Physician. Yankton Medical Clinic welcomes Dr. Fillaus.”
