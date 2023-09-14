Yankton Medical Clinic is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Fillaus, DO, to its specialty care physicians. Dr. Fillaus is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology and Board Eligible and Fellowship Trained in Geriatric Medicine. She will be specializing in Geriatric Medicine.

Dr. Fillaus received her post degree training at University of Nebraska Medical Center and most recently practiced in Omaha, Nebraska. She utilizes the John A. Hartford Foundation 4Ms Framework in her work with geriatric patients. 4Ms represents What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility.

