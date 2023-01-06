I have a 2004 Lexus LS430 with only 85,000 miles on it. Everything is great except for the navigation screen. A while ago, it started going on and off intermittently. Lexus said I need a new screen, which, at $6,000, is out of the question.
I found a repair shop that I thought fixed the problem, but it still persists. I have a one-year warranty and will be taking it back for the third time next week. I’m all out of ideas. Do you have any suggestions for me?
I enjoy your column. Thank you. — Jamaal
Well, you already know what the expensive solution is, Jamaal: having Lexus replace the head unit for six grand.
My guess is that one or more of the tiny, soldered circuits on the screen’s circuit board are broken. And, depending on the position of the screen and the jostling and flexing of the car, it’s making contact and working sometimes and not making contact at other times.
The guys who fixed it temporarily probably tried to re-solder it. Maybe they didn’t do a good enough job, maybe they missed a few, or maybe the circuits are just old and brittle at this point. In any case, the guys at that shop must all run and hide in their one men’s room stall whenever they see you driving in now. Have you noticed four pairs of feet in there when you stop in to use their bathroom?
Anyway, here are two less expensive solutions. One is to go to a good car stereo store and buy an aftermarket head unit that’s compatible with your phone. That would essentially replace the navigation screen with a new stereo and screen system.
Pioneer and Alpine both make good units that use both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. One of those will probably run you about $1,000. But it’ll give you a fully up-to-date head unit, with Bluetooth compatibility, and the ability to mirror your phone’s navigation on the car’s large, centrally located screen. That’s a pretty good solution.
If you want to get your navigation working again for even less money, then you can just get a vent mount for your phone, mount it up as high in your field of vision as possible, and literally follow the map guidance on your phone itself.
That’s a smaller screen, and not as befitting a Lexus, but that would be your cheapest option. (Other than rolling down the window and shouting for directions.)
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
