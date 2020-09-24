Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith: Hebrews 12:1-2
This past weekend my family and I went to the new corn maze just outside of town. My boys are 3 and 17 months and they had a ball trying out all the different activities available to them. One of the attractions is a small train made of barrels that is pulled by a riding lawnmower. Each barrel is outfitted with a seat and a steering wheel and my husband and I decided to let our boys have a ride. The three-year-old jumped into the first barrel behind the lawnmower, excited at the chance to ride. My 17-month-old, usually fearless, was a bit more nervous. He was fine sitting in the barrel and even testing out the steering wheel as long as it wasn’t moving and mom was within reach. As the train started, he gripped the sides with all his might, but he was okay because he could see me as I walked alongside the train. However, as the train kept moving I decided to cut across the course to meet it as it came around a curve. During that time my younger son lost sight of me and the ride that was once tolerable became unbearable and when I saw my son again he was crying and ready to be done. Without his mom in sight, the train’s bumps and jolts were just too much for him.
For some of us, the bumps and jolts of this year have become quite a bit to handle. And as the church has had to adapt and rhythms have changed, it can be very easy to lose sight of Jesus who walks along with us every step of the way. But if we can learn to fix our eyes upon Jesus, we will find the strength and the courage to continue on in our day-to-day journey. Let us trust that the one who made us and the one who redeemed us and the one who sustains us will never let us out of sight.
As the train turned the corner and I saw my son crying, I ran to him and picked him up and held him. Just as my son found rest and assurance in his mother’s arms, may you find the rest and assurance you need in the arms of your savior.
