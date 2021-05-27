VIBORG — Swan Lake Christian Camp of Viborg is hosting a marathon, half-marathon, Billy’s 5K and Marathon Relay on June 6, 2021. Runners, joggers, walkers, volunteers and spectators are welcome.
Money raised will go towards Swan Lake Christian Camp’s summer programing.
For more information, visit www.myslcc.com, email eener_n@yahoo.com or call the camp at 605-326-5690.
