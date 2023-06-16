PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem, in coordination with the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, is proclaiming the month of June as “Posttraumatic Stress Injury Awareness Month,” a time to reflect on the causes, symptoms, and treatment of post-traumatic stress injuries.

“The brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who proudly serve and risk their lives to protect our freedom deserve the investment of every possible resource to ensure their lasting physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” the governor’s proclamation states.

