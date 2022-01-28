The Yankton Youth Soccer Association is excited to announce ASTEC as a Field Sponsor at the First Dakota Soccer Park. The First Dakota Soccer Park will include the Ness Championship Field, ASTEC Field, five additional fields, and a comfort station that will include restrooms, concessions, and an athletic training room. ASTEC’s $150,000 commitment brings the total pledged to the $2.5 million project close to $1.6 million.
“ASTEC exists to connect our people to a world in need of our solutions. We understand that we can’t have people without a community, and we can’t have success without people. YYSA has done a tremendous job of fostering “community through soccer”, and we’re confident that the new soccer park means an even brighter future for all of us here in Yankton. Congratulations and thanks for letting ASTEC be a part of it!” said David Lohse, ASTEC General Manager
“YYSA is thrilled to partner with such an outstanding community leader like ASTEC. They value community and creating solutions for the world around them. Their generous gift will benefit generations to come!” said Sondra Jensen, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co- Chair.
Since 1972, ASTEC has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - ASTEC is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. ASTEC employs over 450 people in a variety of positions in Yankton. Please visit ASTEC industries.com for more information.
YYSA is a non-profit organization with the mission to build a love for and strong understanding of the game of soccer in area youth, parents and coaches. From young children to high school athletes, YYSA strives to strengthen each child’s respect, work ethic, self-confidence and physical fitness level while instilling good sportsmanship and the importance of teamwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.