A choir concert featuring the St. Benedict Parish Adult Choir and The Mount Marty University Choir will be held at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) at St. Benedict Church, 1500 St. Benedict Dr., Yankton.
The hour-long event will feature beautiful music that praises our Lord. All singers will perform with masks on. Masks are recommended for audience. Physical distance precautions are in place.
The concert is free of charge and open to public.
