MENNO

4th nine weeks ending May 12, 2022

Roll of Excellence – 4.0 GPA

“A” Honor Roll – 3.6-3.99 GPA

“B” Honor Roll – 3.0-3.59 GPA

———

Roll of Excellence

• Seniors — Raygen Diede, Paityn Huber, Kaelea McCoy, Grace Nusz, Bridget Vaith        

• Juniors — Ethan Ahalt, Julia Buechler, Alana Fergen, Alex Fischer, Ajay Herrboldt, Sophia Hogan, Madelyn Kludt, Hayden McNinch, Brooklyn Mettler, Josephine Stokes, Kadeyn Ulmer

• Sophomores — Ashton Massey, Maggie Miller    

Freshmen — Samantha Allvin, Joslynn Fischer, Taylor Freier, Addisyn Friesen, Haylee Hall, Nathan Sayler, William Stokes, Ellyana Ulmer

• 8th Graders — Ashlyn Burkett, Izayah Ulmer            

• 7th Graders — Zain Kishbaugh, Zoe Schaeffer, Ervin Schrock, Jaxon Stoebner        

• 6th Graders — Emmalyn Heckenlaible, Brooks Schoenfish    

———

“A” Honor Roll

• Seniors — Salome’ Carr, Annalise Kludt    

• Juniors — Abigail Bender, Owen Eitemiller, Cody Fischer, Christopher Kessler, Allison Lehr, Chloe Sluzevich, Halle Van Hove

• Sophomores — Julius Carr, Kaelie Derby, Aiden Heckenlaible, Hunter Masterson

• Freshmen — Trent Guthmiller, Jaxen Mettler, Lauren Schoenfish

• 8th Grade — Lexie McNinch, Amanda Rames    

• 7th grade — Samuel Andersen, Elly Fischer, Kylie Guthmiller, Lillian Love, Fallon Rich    

• 6th Grade — Bailey Neuharth, Luke Plooster, October Reed, Mirik Vaith

———

“B” Honor Roll

• Seniors — Isabella Hogeland, Tyler Massey, Austin Pillsbury, Strider Rich, Treyton Sayler

• Juniors — Chandler Dant, Morgan Freier, Cody Munkvold, Blake Rames, Brayden Sattler, Daniel Sayler, Layne Schmidt, Maveric Smith, Alexis Yosten

• Sophomores — Kaitlynn Abma, Isaac Fergen, Bianca Fischer, Alexis Hogelan, Paige Swanson

• Freshmen — Seth Kacy, Stephen Munkvold, Eli Soukup, Tate Spencer, Desiree Yosten

• 8th Grade — Erick Buechler, Rylan Derby, Carter Fischer, Grace Gaukel, Brayden Kludt, Carol Massey, Irish Roe, Madison Schaeffer, Hunter Yosten

• 7th Grade — Ashlynn Fergen, Wyatt Fischer, Evelyn Foss, Micah Goehring, Ethan McCoy, Adam Munkvold, Adie Rempfer, Kaleb Simon-Cook, Jayden Zeeb

• 6th Grade — Ashlyn Derby, Savannah Didomenico, Taylor Didomenico, Ruby Fitzmaurice, Tyler Hall, Quentin Marshall, Hannah Masterson, Autumn Rames, Emmarie Rames

