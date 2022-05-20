Scholastics May 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MENNO4th nine weeks ending May 12, 2022Roll of Excellence – 4.0 GPA “A” Honor Roll – 3.6-3.99 GPA“B” Honor Roll – 3.0-3.59 GPA———Roll of Excellence• Seniors — Raygen Diede, Paityn Huber, Kaelea McCoy, Grace Nusz, Bridget Vaith • Juniors — Ethan Ahalt, Julia Buechler, Alana Fergen, Alex Fischer, Ajay Herrboldt, Sophia Hogan, Madelyn Kludt, Hayden McNinch, Brooklyn Mettler, Josephine Stokes, Kadeyn Ulmer• Sophomores — Ashton Massey, Maggie Miller Freshmen — Samantha Allvin, Joslynn Fischer, Taylor Freier, Addisyn Friesen, Haylee Hall, Nathan Sayler, William Stokes, Ellyana Ulmer• 8th Graders — Ashlyn Burkett, Izayah Ulmer • 7th Graders — Zain Kishbaugh, Zoe Schaeffer, Ervin Schrock, Jaxon Stoebner • 6th Graders — Emmalyn Heckenlaible, Brooks Schoenfish ———“A” Honor Roll • Seniors — Salome’ Carr, Annalise Kludt • Juniors — Abigail Bender, Owen Eitemiller, Cody Fischer, Christopher Kessler, Allison Lehr, Chloe Sluzevich, Halle Van Hove• Sophomores — Julius Carr, Kaelie Derby, Aiden Heckenlaible, Hunter Masterson• Freshmen — Trent Guthmiller, Jaxen Mettler, Lauren Schoenfish• 8th Grade — Lexie McNinch, Amanda Rames • 7th grade — Samuel Andersen, Elly Fischer, Kylie Guthmiller, Lillian Love, Fallon Rich • 6th Grade — Bailey Neuharth, Luke Plooster, October Reed, Mirik Vaith———“B” Honor Roll• Seniors — Isabella Hogeland, Tyler Massey, Austin Pillsbury, Strider Rich, Treyton Sayler• Juniors — Chandler Dant, Morgan Freier, Cody Munkvold, Blake Rames, Brayden Sattler, Daniel Sayler, Layne Schmidt, Maveric Smith, Alexis Yosten• Sophomores — Kaitlynn Abma, Isaac Fergen, Bianca Fischer, Alexis Hogelan, Paige Swanson• Freshmen — Seth Kacy, Stephen Munkvold, Eli Soukup, Tate Spencer, Desiree Yosten• 8th Grade — Erick Buechler, Rylan Derby, Carter Fischer, Grace Gaukel, Brayden Kludt, Carol Massey, Irish Roe, Madison Schaeffer, Hunter Yosten• 7th Grade — Ashlynn Fergen, Wyatt Fischer, Evelyn Foss, Micah Goehring, Ethan McCoy, Adam Munkvold, Adie Rempfer, Kaleb Simon-Cook, Jayden Zeeb• 6th Grade — Ashlyn Derby, Savannah Didomenico, Taylor Didomenico, Ruby Fitzmaurice, Tyler Hall, Quentin Marshall, Hannah Masterson, Autumn Rames, Emmarie Rames Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 