Sloane Christensen
Jake and Katie (Anderson) Christensen of Yankton announce the birth of their daughter, Sloane Catherine Christensen, born April 2, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15½ ounces.
She joins siblings Karlyle (5) and Riley (3).
Grandparents are Dean and Cheryl Anderson, Yankton; Dan Christensen, Yankton; and Deanna Swenson, Yankton.
Great-grandparents are Shirley Christensen, Yankton, and Adeline Lowe, Yankton.
