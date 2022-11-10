GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance; South Dakota Pledge and Mary Stewart’s Collect for Women.
President Liz introduced Yankton County Veteran Service Officer Cody Mangold who presented the program on “Men and Women Veterans.” His office assists area veterans with issues regarding benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Minutes of the October meeting were approved as presented with motion by Anneliese Dehmer and second by Donna DeJean.
Sandy Battin presented the Treasurers Report. Report was approved on motion by Sylvia Selgestad, second by Jill Heutig. Members were reminded that when it is necessary to cancel their reservation for the monthly meeting, it must be done before 2:00 on Thursday prior to the meeting date.
Committee Reports: Vicki Swensen presented the Leadership Program and mentioned the Veterans Program by Dave Hosmer at the Center on November 10th. Carol Becker gave a report on Environmental concerns.
President Liz shared cares and concerns of members. Those having birthdays in November were recognized.
Jill Huetig volunteered to be the club Historian with assistance from Rosie Robinson.
Initiation was held for new members Susan Shevee, Kate Hanson, Arlene Veldhouse, and Ann Melo.
Cindy Filips reminded members to take notice of the flowers downtown and at the library that are provided by Keep Yankton Beautiful. She also mentioned that plastic bags may be taken to the library or Explorers Credit Union for recycling.
Several volunteer opportunities were discussed: Dress a Bear, Loads of Love, help decorating at the Cramer/Kenyon home, and making colorful coasters for long-term care residents. Kathy Harens and Kate Hanson will assist in the Cramer/Kenyon decorating.
Marlene Doty asked members to help with decorating the GFWC Christmas tree at the Meade Cultural Center on Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m.
Our next meeting will be held Dec. 3 with the program consisting of Holiday music. Hostesses are Shari Hovland and Ellen Rodenberg. Giving and Sharing project will be free-will donation to the Contact Center for gift baskets.
Door Prize Winners were Jill Huetig and Dee Carson.
INTERCHANGE
John Peterson of Dakota Hemp was the guest speaker for Interchange’s Nov. 7, 2022, noon meeting, held at Minerva’s in Yankton.
The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. President, Dana Schmidt, opened the meeting by inviting Interchange members to share announcements regarding business news, opportunities, and upcoming events. Announcements began with Kristi Tacke sharing that 100 Women of Yankton will be having a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. Also, Dana Schmidt from Yankton Community Library shared upcoming library events. Peter Fletcher, classical guitarist, will be at the library on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Also, the library is hosting J. White for a Pop-up Show & Artist on Nov. 19. Lastly, Paula Tacke of Mead Cultural Heritage Center wrapped up the announcements by informing members of the Hall of Trees and Lego Exhibit opening Nov. 25.
Sherri Rodgers-Conti, Executive Director of Southeast Casa was the host for the Monday meeting. Sherri shared an update of herself regarding her career and family happenings. Sherri then introduced the guest speaker for today’s meeting, John Peterson of Dakota Hemp. Peterson’s presentation focused on his journey as a fifth-generation farmer which now includes growing hemp. In 2018, the US Farm Bill authorized the production of hemp. South Dakota soon followed by legalizing industrial hemp in 2020. Peterson’s initial curiosity has transformed into being the 2nd in the nation for acres planted with industrial hemp. Peterson began his journey by participating in the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Program. Now Peterson has additional aspirations to build a fiber processing facility in Wakonda. Peterson walked the group through the process of farming hemp to obtain the seeds, fibers, and hemp oil which then can be used to produce a variety of products such as wood flooring and relief aids. Peterson wrapped up the presentation by sharing products from Dakota Hemp as well as additional opportunities the company is exploring.
The next Interchange meeting will be held at noon on Nov. 14, 2022, at Minerva’s.
