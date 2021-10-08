ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Sept. 27, 2021, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Seven officers answered roll call. Ten other members introduced themselves. One guest was present.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Jane Kopecky, second by Natalie Frick. Motion carried.
Reports: Cheers — Deanna Branaugh has sent sympathy and anniversary greetings during the month. Membership — Stands at 84; new books are being distributed. Corrections were made as necessary. Girls State — Cost for each girl participating in 2022 has increased to $175, and the deadline for submission is March 1. Dictionaries — Martha Ausborn has contacted area schools about the project. There are 232 3rd-grade students who will receive dictionaries this year. In keeping with COVID-19 recommendations, teachers will be asked to assist in presenting the dictionaries to the students.
New Business: President Diede announced the visit to Yankton by the ALA National President on Oct. 26. We will host a dinner at the VFW post home, and Legion members will be invited to attend. Auxiliary and Legion members are asked to sign up in advance. Ideas for table decorations were requested.
Marlys List reported on items from the state convention which 47 units attended. Pillowcase project for military members is on-going, 432 pairs of flip-flops have been collected for residents of veterans homes, 2 South Dakotans have been selected as scholarship winners, proceeds from the raffle will go to the kayak project, memorial service was held for 588 members, units were reminded to file form 990-N for tax purposes.
Items from the recent district meeting included a project to make pouches for family members use in collecting shells from the military salute at the gravesite of their loved ones. Options for the gift shop at HSC were also discussed.
Motion made by Gloria Pibal, second by Natalie Frick to reimburse Marlys List for travel expenses for attending state convention. Motion carried.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned.
Following adjournment, Bernie and Katie Hunhoff from South Dakota Magazine presented information on upcoming stories, and related information on the impact President Abraham Lincoln had on the Yankton area. Although he never visited Yankton, Lincoln appointed the officials who governed during the time that Yankton was the capital of Dakota Territory. Most of them lived in Yankton, and some are buried in the city cemetery. One appointee, Walter Burleigh, helped found the Dakota Southern Railroad and ran steamboats up and down the Missouri River. After the flood of 1881 which destroyed many of the steamboats, it is believed that salvaged lumber from the boats was used to erect a building at 233 Broadway, which is now the home of Muddy Mo’s Coffee House.
The next meeting is Oct. 18. Hostesses are Joyce List and Sandy Johnson.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with five people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people joining the meeting via Zoom, two from Sioux Falls and one from rural Yankton.
The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Skrenes. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Walter Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Iesley Stone gave the word of the day, “odious,” which means something unpleasant. Jana Lane gave a 5-7 minute impromptu speech titled “The Hinge,” which was about chain-sawing trees. Walter Rentsch conducted Table Topics by asking members impromptu questions to respond to. Dan Klimisch was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Roy Wilcox evaluated Jana Lane’s speech. Presentations were given by “ah” counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the use of filler words like “ahs” and “ums:; grammarian Iesley Stone who reported on use of the word of the day “odious” and good grammar, poor grammar and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on speaking times; vote counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Pat Acklie-Roth.
Toastmaster Walter Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Jana Lane for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Dan Klimisch and Roy Wilcox who tied for best table topics response.
The business meeting was led by Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
